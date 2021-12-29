The Return of Jack Of Hearts Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1?

"…and a heart once thought lost beats anew." Today sees the publication of Marvel Comics Timeless #1, the big end-of-year volume that sets up much of what will be coming in upcoming Marvel Comics titles, in the manner that Marvel Now #1, Marvel Comics #100, and Incoming #1 in recent years did. And there are plenty of teases as to what is coming in Marvel Comics over the months to come. And Bleeding Cool will be breaking lots of them down with the Timeless tag today. Warning, there are spoilers.

And that is the return of Jack of Hearts. The character first appeared in The Deadly Hands of Kung Fu #22 in 1976, and was created by Bill Mantlo and Keith Giffen. He starred in his own four-issue mini-series and has been a regular character in the Iron Man comics as well as at one point being a regular in The Avengers comic book. Jack of Hearts, real name Jack Hart, is the son of scientist Philip Hart (creator of "Zero Fluid") and an alien woman from the Contraxian race.

As a young man Jack was doused in Zero Fluid and gained super powers but was not in total control of his powers. In an attempt to control his powers, Jack of Hearts built a containment suit that resembled the Jack of Hearts playing card. The lack of control became a recurring theme with Jack of Hearts, including his stint in the Avengers where he had to spend 14 hours a day in a containment room to prevent self-destruction. When his powers became uncontrollable he chose to leave Earth, exploding in space without harming any innocent bystanders. The return of Jack of Hearts and the explosion that killed Scott Lang was the launching point of the 2004-05 "Avengers Disassembled" story by Brian Bendis and David Finch, revived by Wanda as a zombie, he then blew himself up, killing Scott Lang and destroying half of the Avengers Mansion.

Overdue a return, maybe?

TIMELESS #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210773

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Kev Walker, More (CA) Kael Ngu

HOW DO YOU WIN A WAR AGAINST TIME?

A special year-ending adventure that gives portents as to what is to come in the Marvel Universe over the next twelve months! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator-but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. So when a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future that Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages has no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come!

Featuring all the major players in the Marvel pantheon! RATED T In Shops: Dec 29, 2021 SRP: $5.99