The Return Of John Arcudi & Doug Mahnke's Major Bummer In March 2023?

Major Bummer was a superb comic book series created by John Arcudi and Doug Mahnke published by DC Comics from 1996 to 1998 for fifteen issues, and followed the story of Lou Martin, a slacker who is suddenly imbued with superpowers. Lou is a typical slacker, content to spend his days lounging around and avoiding any sort of responsibility. However, things take a turn for the strange when he is struck by a bolt of lightning while out on a walk. The lightning imbues him with superpowers, including superhuman strength, the ability to fly, and the ability to shoot energy blasts from his hands. Initially, Lou is thrilled with his new abilities and uses them to have fun and get out of difficult situations. However, he soon realizes that with great power comes great responsibility, and he must learn to balance his desire to have fun with the need to use his powers to help others. As Lou struggles to come to terms with his new role as a superhero, he is aided by his best friend, a talking dog named Bummer, and a group of other superheroes who become his allies. Together, they must face off against a variety of villains, including a mad scientist, an alien invasion, and a group of corrupt government agents. "Sales were bad and there was just no way to keep this book going", wrote editor Peter Tomasi in the letter pages of the last issue.

But Major Bummer just would not die. In 2011, Dark Horse published a collection of the series as The Complete Major Bummer Super Slacktacular! though it is currently out of print. But now? Well in the listing for the eleventh issue of the Image 20th Anniversary Anthology out in March, one listing reads "The Slacktacular Now by JOHN ARCUDI & DOUG MAHNKE," No mention of Major Nummer. No other details at all. But "Slacktacular"… is this the return of Major Bummer, this time from Image Comics? it does look rather like it.

Rejoice!

IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #11 (OF 12) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JAN230219

(W) Patrick Kindlon, Geoff Johns, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Emi Lenox, Ivan Brandon, John Arcudi, John Layman, Brenden Fletcher, Dean Haspiel, Skottie Young (A) Andrea Mutti, Emi Lenox, Andy MacDonald, Doug Mahnke, Erica Henderson, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Dean Haspiel, Skottie Young (A/CA) Emma Rios

It's the penultimate issue of our year-long celebration of Image's 30th anniversary, and this time around we've got an all-new PRETTY DEADLY story by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK & EMMA R OS, the first NYC MECH tale in nearly 20 years by IVAN BRANDON & ANDY MacDONALD, the debut of GHOST MAKERS by EMI LENOX, "The Slacktacular Now" by JOHN ARCUDI & DOUG MAHNKE, and another look at IN HELL WE FIGHT! by JOHN LAYMAN & JOK. And as if that's not enough, GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI bring us closer to the conclusion of "The Blizzard," BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON prepare to wrap up "Red Stitches," and the clock runs out for PATRICK KINLDON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG's "Gehenna." Plus! SKOTTIE YOUNG's "Stupid Fresh Mess" and DEAN HASPIEL's "Billy Dogma!"In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: $5.99