The Return Of Nighthawk, Cinnamon And Hawkgirl's Mace (Spoilers)

Today's Superman #9 sees Clark Kent in battle sent back in time to the Wild West. And the return of Nighthawk and Cinnamon.

Nighthawk and Cinnamon have a legacy tied to Hawkman and Hawkgirl's past lives.

They confront their eternal foe in the New 52 series All Star Western.

Hawkgirl faces new challenges and wields her iconic mace in her latest series.

Today's Superman #9 sees Clark Kent in battle sent back in time to the Wild West. And the return of Nighthawk and Cinnamon. Nighthawk, Hannibal Hawkes, created by Joe Millard and Charles Paris, first appeared in Western Comics #5 in 1948 as a crime fighter, working as a traveling repairman.

Cinnamon first appeared in Weird Western Tales #48 in 1978, created by Roger McKenzie, Jack Abel and, as the daughter of a sheriff in a small Western town who trains to take revenge on the bank robbers who killed her father.

Both were revealed to be reincarnations of the Egyptian figures who would one day be known as Hawkman and Hawkgirl, Prince Khufu and Princess Chay-Ara. Both have had modern day versions of their characters, but also both were featured in the New 52 series All Star Western where they are killed by Matilda Dunney Roderic, the latest incarnation of their eternal enemy Hath-Set.

And now they are the welcoming committee for a stranger visitor from another planet…

And not wearing his trunks outside his jeans. Well, it was a different time.

Next issue promises "Welcome to the Wild West of Metropolis, where the Man of Tomorrow meets the Man from Yesterday! Clark Kent is on a rootin'-tootin' rodeo adventure alongside the ghostly Marilyn Moonlight as they get to the bottom of why she haunts the night! Get your posse and join us for a hoedown like you've never seen before. Yee-haw!" Of course it does. While the current version of Hawkgirl is struggling with her own place in the world in the final issue of her Dawn Of DC series.

Everyone does mycelium networks right? X-Men, Star Trek and now Hawkgirl…

…. at least she has her mace back now. And it comes in handy over in Batman: Silent Knight #3 also out today…

