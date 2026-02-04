Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, norman osborn

The Return Of The Amazing Spider-Man To Earth For A Hug (Spoilers)

The Return of Peter Parker to Earth for a hug in Amazing Spider-Man #21 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Peter Parker returns to Earth in Amazing Spider-Man #21 wearing a new Technarch suit for an emotional reunion.

Crossovers with Miles Morales and Norman Osborn complicate Spider-Man’s timeline and spark confusion among fans.

Norman Osborn, now Spider-Man, faces the return of classic Green Goblin elements as old sins haunt him.

Upcoming issues tease Peter’s return to his red and blue suit and major consequences for the Spider-Verse.

As promised, Amazing Spider-Man #21 by Joe Kelly and Todd Nauck brings Peter Parker back to Earth in his new Technarch suit. For the second time, that is, he's already been brought back over in Miles Morales: Spider-Man…

… before, presumably, being rubber-banded back into space.

And now he's back again. But not before Miles Morales and Norman Osborn Spider-Man have fought together. And for some reason, Miles Morales is not telling Norman that they'd already reunited for a bit. Are you confused? Just feel sorry for the Spider-Man Group Editor, Nick Lowe, who must have a whiteboard covered in red string over all of this.

And as Norman Osborn, the current Spider-Man confirms that it isn't easy being the Green Goblin, he brings back a cvertain familiar glider, and a pumpkin bomb or three…

Until Peter Parker, back for good this time, returns to give Norman Osborn a hug.

Everyone's getting hugs these days it seems…

And from the end of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42, set a few weeks after, and kicking off the Origin Boxes and Armageddon, it looks like Peter Parker will be back in the red and blue pretty soon…

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 by Cody Ziglar, Marco RennaAmazing Spider-Man #21 by Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr and Batman #6 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez are published today.

Amazing Spider-Man #21 by Joe Kelly, Todd Nauck, John Romita Jr.

DAWN OF THE GOBLIN SLAYERS PART TWO! The sins of Norman Osborn come back to haunt him and everyone he cares about! Norman and the other Spiders THROW DOWN against Hobgoblin and his Goblin Slayer army! And one of the Spiders makes the ultimate sacrifice!

DAWN OF THE GOBLIN SLAYERS PART TWO! The sins of Norman Osborn come back to haunt him and everyone he cares about! Norman and the other Spiders THROW DOWN against Hobgoblin and his Goblin Slayer army! And one of the Spiders makes the ultimate sacrifice! BATMAN #6 Matt Fraction, Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ UNLEASH THE MONSTER MEN! After he survives the date night from hell, the long night isn't over for Bruce Wayne. While he juggles multiple needs as Bruce, Hugo Strange's Monster Men attack a petrochemical facility and force Batman into action. Gotham City becomes a powder keg as superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their acclaimed run on the Caped Crusader. $5.99 2/4/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!