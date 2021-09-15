The Return of Wanda – But Which One? Trial Of Magneto #2 Spoilers

Trial Of Magneto time. She has just been in the biggest Marvel TV series, Wandavision, there is no way Marvel was going to kill her off in such a perfunctory fashion in the comics. In Trial Of Magneto #1, as Bleeding Cool previously theorised, they can bring Scarlet Witch back from the dead using the Krakoan Resurrection Protocols. Because, for one reason or another, Cerebro was fooled into thinking she was a mutant and backed up her soul. Even if that was a long time ago,

Might that be a way to press Refresh on Scarlet Witch and have a pre-Disassembled version of her? However, the Quiet Council votes against bringing her back.

In today's Trial Of Magneto #2 however, something is in the air. The ether. Or the astral plane.

Something of Wanda Maximoff survives in spirit, in a different form, somewhere, somewhen…

Hope Summers has a big problem with the Avengers seeing Wanda's body.

Magneto, out of the white, back in the genocide suit, confesses to her murder. None of us believe it. Especially when there is someone there to offer an alternative point of view.

Mystique watching on. Which Scarlet Witch is this? The new one? Or a resurrected Scarlet Witch of old? And who has the Cerebro helmet necessary to do so? Time for everything to burn, burn to the ground. Onslaught next week, Inferno the week after…

X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210615

(W) Leah Williams (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Valerio Schiti

HABEAS CORPSES! Heroes of the Marvel Universe came to Krakoa for a memorial. Now they've got a fight. Magneto pushes Krakoa and the Council to the brink! Also… there's something wrong with the body… Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 15, 2021 SRP: $3.99