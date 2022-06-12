The Ric Flair Comic That Was From Scout Comics But Now May Not Be

Last year, wrestling figure Ric Flair was meant to launch a new comic book from Scout Comics at New York Comic Con. However, after a number of harassment allegations against Flair were made in the Vice documentary Dark Side Of The Ring the month before, which he denies, this didn't happen. All mention of Ric Flair and their comic appearing at the show were removed by Scout Comics, including a deleted tweet "Exciting News! • The Nature Boy RIC FLAIR will be at New York Comic Con on Oct 9th & 10th! There will be an "Exclusive Comic Book Launch" that you won't want to miss! #NYCC #RicFlair #FitermanSports Booth #2637! @ScoutComics @RicFlairNatrBoy @NY_Comic_Con". In publicity, the comic to be published by Scout Comics was described thus;

'Richard Fliehr, a mild-mannered professional wrestler, almost dies in a small twin engine plane on the way to a regional wrestling match. The doctors not only save his life – they rebuild him better than before. Treatment makes him stronger than ever and Fliehr is reborn as Ric Flair aka Nature Boy, who must now use his wrestling persona as cover while he works to save the world as secret agent Nature Boy.'

At that stage, the comic would have had to have already been created and produced, with a version printed for sale. Well, it seems that Ric Flair is now selling that comic book, called Code Name: Ric Flair, by himself. But no one is mentioning that it was meant to be published by Scout Comics. Rather than NYCC, it made its first appearance at Megacon in Orlando earlier this year.

Bleeding Cool understands that an internal dispute at Scout Comics over how to handle this comic book, has seen Ric Flair selling the ashcan personally, and on his website, but not through Scout Comics. However, Scout Comics' President James Haick is happy to promote the comic repeatedly on an individual level. Because, if nothing else, the comic was actually written by James Haick. Which might just complicate things a little.

This comic series is being developed by The Nature Boy Ric Flair, Kelly Brewster and James Haick. It is written by James Haick (THE MALL, SOLAR FLARE, THIRD WAVE) along with amazing art by the talented Rafael Loureiro (THE MALL, UNIKORN). The first full issue is nearly complete and the Kickstarter campaign for it (along with some other amazing comic collectibles) is scheduled to launch in early August. RIC FLAIR, the Rolex wearing, diamond ring wearing, kiss stealing, wheelin' dealin', limousine ridin' jet flyin' son of a gun who is regarded by many as the greatest professional wrestler of all time, finally has his own comic series. This brand-new original comic details his fact-or-fiction forays as an international superspy in the 1980s and 1990s. The series purports that Flair, who did in fact travel around the world wrestling matches, was also a secret agent for the US government, using his persona as the ultimate wrestling heel as the perfect cover. A limited-edition release of the first issue will drop in late July in conjunction with Ric Flair's LAST MATCH at this year's STARRCAST wrestling event in Nashville Tennessee.

Ric Flair's website features not only the ashcan and comic but also merchandise and the printing plates used to publish the comic, which go for $500 each.