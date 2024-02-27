Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: amanda waller, green arrow, heroes in crisis

The Satanic Deal Between Green Arrow, Amanda Waller… And Tom King?

Yesterday, we looked at Amanda Waller's takeover of the Hall Of Justice in Green Arrow #9 by Joshua Williamson & Sean Izaakse.

…as the New Hall Of Order with Peacemaker, also running around Themyscira on behalf of AXE in Amazons Attack #5 by Josie Campbell and Vasco Georgiev. Which isn't by Tom King but does tie into his current Wonder Woman story with Daniel Sampere. More on that in a minute.

It's all connected as they used to say in Marvel's Agents Of SHIELD. Except DC Comics actually means it. And no more so than today. Spoilers going ahead, folks.

So we get another tease as to the identity of the individual we thought might have been Sean Mahoney, Peacekeeper 01, but clearly isn't. But he shares a history with Green Arrow, but also from another world… any guesses?

While Peacemaker and Peacewrecker debate their preferred Justice Leaguer to take on…

…after all, Peacemaker has already been taking on the Amazons…

….we get some new motivation for Amanda Waller wanting to rid the world of superhumans by any means necessary, seeing the evil Earth 3 as an inevitable consequence. But also seeing where this is leading, as a class struggle.

Between those who have power and those who do not. The classic Marxist-predicted war, using superheroes as an allegory for the unworthy, unaccountable, 1%. And Amanda Waller as the radical working to tip the scales. Or at least that's what she's telling Oliver Queen. Who isn't exactly opposed to that message.

Especially where there is a deal to be done, to get back his son, and maybe isn't entirely opposed to Waller's worldview right now. But it means heading back to 2016. And a certain Heroes In Crisis event by Tom King and Clay Mann.

The Sanctuary was a secret rehabilitation center for superheroes and reformed supervillains dealing with mental health issues. With an AI as therapist in order to keep the superfolks' secrets… secret. But somehow, Lois Lane had been mysteriously receiving confessions of the murdered superheroes, and she revealed Sanctuary's existence and its purpose. Superman publicly admitted Sanctuary's and asked the public to not mistrust them, despite their issues.

After the massacre at Sanctuary and the revelation that Wally West leaked the Sanctuary secrets using super speed, it reopened, but we haven't heard from it in a while… And with Tom King writing a Wonder Woman that is very much tied in with Amanda Waller, will this pop up there as well? Also…

…you know that theory I had about Batman last night? Hmmm… Green Arrow #9 and Amazons Attack #5 are published by DC Comics today.

AMAZONS ATTACK #5 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Clayton Henry

DISTURBING THE PEACE! Queen Nubia and her sisters find themselves in the crosshairs of one of DC's deadliest hired killers…Peacemaker! Elsewhere, Mary Marvel finds herself asking an unlikely ally for help in clearing the names of all Amazons. But can anyone be trusted in this game of lies?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/27/2024 GREEN ARROW #9 (OF 12) CVR A SEAN IZAAKSE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

BEAST WORLD FALL OUT! After months of searching, the Emerald Archer has found Amanda Waller at her new hideout. Oliver Queen has his sights set on taking her out and demands answers for why she messed with his family, but what does Ollie do when Amanda Waller offers him the deal of a lifetime?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/27/2024

