Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: amanda waller, amazons, green arrow, peacemaker

Amanda Waller, Peacemaker, Amazons And Green Arrow (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees DC Comics publish two titles that go hard with the Amanda Waller-ness of it all. Green Arrow #9, and Amazons Attack #5.

Article Summary Amanda Waller takes center stage in DC's Green Arrow #9 and Amazons Attack #5.

Oliver Queen grapples with Waller's schemes unfolding in the DC Universe.

Peacemaker's role highlighted as he makes moves against Themyscira.

Waller prepares for a showdown at the Hall Of Order against superpowered threats.

Tomorrow sees DC Comics publish two titles that go hard with the Amanda Waller-ness of it all. Green Arrow #9, which gives everyone a little bit of a recap in the recent events that have seen Amanda Waller step up to take on the DC Universe.

Though only as much of it as Oliver Queen knows, The whole Council Of Light, Bureau of the Sovereign and more escapes him. As does her lapdog Peacemaker and his involvement in all of this, such as the assault on Themyscira in Amazons Attack #5.

While in Green Arrow, he is in charge of their takeover of the formerly names Hall Of Justice, as the Hall Of Order.

He does, after all, like a speech. Or the sound of his own voice. Maybe sometimes they are the same thing.

It would certainly give Lady Peacemaker some greater wardrobe choices.

Although it seems for Paradise Island, their enemies may not be as obvious…

As Amanda Waller comes to the Hall Of Order…

…and prepares for any and all with superpowers who will attack.

I mean, almost everyone.

Almost. Green Arrow #9 and Amazons Attack #5 are published by DC Comics tomorrow.

AMAZONS ATTACK #5 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Clayton Henry

DISTURBING THE PEACE! Queen Nubia and her sisters find themselves in the crosshairs of one of DC's deadliest hired killers…Peacemaker! Elsewhere, Mary Marvel finds herself asking an unlikely ally for help in clearing the names of all Amazons. But can anyone be trusted in this game of lies?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/27/2024

GREEN ARROW #9 (OF 12) CVR A SEAN IZAAKSE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

BEAST WORLD FALL OUT! After months of searching, the Emerald Archer has found Amanda Waller at her new hideout. Oliver Queen has his sights set on taking her out and demands answers for why she messed with his family, but what does Ollie do when Amanda Waller offers him the deal of a lifetime?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/27/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!