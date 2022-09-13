The Summer Hikaru Died: Yen Press to Publish Sought-after Horror Manga

Yen Press will publish the English translation of The Summer Hikaru Died, a rising star in the world of horror manga by artist Mokumokuren. The creator's pen name means "many eyes", which is an appropriate moniker for a creator of horror manga. In a short span of time, The Summer Hikaru Died has captured the attention and acclaim of the manga world due to its beautiful yet grotesque art style and its depiction of a complicated love between a boy and his deceased friend whose body now houses a mysterious entity. Due to its critical acclaim in Japan and the immense popularity of horror manga in the West, The Summer Hikaru Died has become one of the most highly anticipated and frequently requested manga series for an English translation and Western edition in the past year.

"Two boys lived in a village: Yoshiki and Hikaru. The two did everything together…until the day Hikaru was encompassed by a mysterious light. That was when everything changed — Hikaru most of all. Yoshiki still wishes from the bottom of his heart to always stay by his side…but is there even a Hikaru left to be with?"

The Summer Hikaru Died is a meditation on death, loss, and grief. It draws on folkloric tales of demonic and spirit possession, exacerbated by the story being set in a rural village where superstition and myth still prevail. None of this is explicit, of course, just as the background the gives the story context. What if you can't let go of your dead best friend? What if an entity wants to be you to be its friend and pretends to be your dead best friend and won't let you go enough to threaten to kill you? How long can you pretend things are back to normal when nothing about this is normal? What if people start dying? What really is a friendship? What is a human? These are the questions the graphic novel explores as Horror.

The Yen Press edition of The Summer Hikaru Died, Vol. 1, will be available in print and digital. The official release date will be announced on Yen Press social media in the near future.