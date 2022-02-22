The Trial Of The Amazons Gets A Checklist

Appearing in DC Comics titles today, a look ahead at Trial Of The Amazons, about a murder on the island of Krakoa with everyone under suspicion – hang on, no, sorry, I am mixing up my Marvel and DC events. That was Trial Of Magneto, this is Trial Of The Amazons, about a murder on the island of Themyscria with everyone under suspicion. Totally different thing. Go on, let's run it through the OCR…

THERE'S BEEN A MURDER IN THEMYSCIRA. What happens next changes everything, in the epic seven-part event Trial of the Amazons—the first Wonder Woman-centric crossover in decades"A very significant character is going to die," says Michael W Conrad, co-writer of Wonder Woman alongside Becky Cloonan.

"It's hard for me to even think about, because it's a character that I care about so much."

"Nothing's going to be the same after this," Cloonan adds The emotional intensity and seeing all the characters reacting—'This is real and it's happening' I hope that people really feel it" It all starts in March with Trial of the Amazons #1, written by Cloonan and Conrad plus Nubia a the Amazons writers Vita Ayala and Stephanie Williams and Wonder Girl's JoeIle Jones, with art by Jones, Elena Casagrande, Laura Braga, and Skylar Patridge. As tends to happen. things begin peacefully: with the Amazon tradition of the Contest, a series of events to determine who is worthy of leading their society into the future. But the murder of a key figure plunges the three Amazonian tribes—the Thernyscirans, the Bana-Mighdall, and the newly introduced Esquecida—into war, as the question of who did it and why unleashes chaos. "WE'RE GOING TO BREAK YOUR HEART" "you're going to be along for this winding journey to find out who killed this character" Conrad says. "We're going to break your heart."

In the midst of the Contest and an unfolding murder mystery, the dangers of Doom's Doorway—a portal on Themyscira that leads to Hades—be-gin to creep into Man's World, now that it's no longer guarded by Nubia. "It's called Doom's Doorway and it's on Paradise Island—what kind of paradise has a doorway belonging to doom?" asks Conrad -The idea of this beautiful, incredible place being home to a portal to something absolutely awful and terrible is so exciting to me. That door is going to create some really significant. powerful. visually exciting moments that we haven't ever seen before."

"Artemis and Wonder Woman have a long history together," Cloonan says of the duo's time as both rivals and allies. "They haven't always been friends. But they respect each other a lot."

For Hippolyta's part. her recent stint filling in for her daughter in the Justice League will directly affect her arc in the story. She very much stepped up and was Themyscira's representative in Man's World," Conrad says. "We're very interested to explore how she's grown during that time." Following Trial of the Amazons #I, the story continues in the pages of Nubia 8 the Amazons, Wonder Woman, and the two-part Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl. before wrapping in April's Trial of the Amazons #2.

"What she's had to deal with leading up to the Trial has better prepared her to be a lot more diplomatic in her approach." Stephanie Williams says of Nubia's role in Trial of the Amazons. "This is the first time all of these women have been in the same space."

For Yara Flor's creator Joelle Jones, it's exciting to see the character—just introduced in early 2021's Future State: Wonder Woman—integrating into the larger Wonder Woman world for the first time. "I look forward to the interactions with all the really big characters," Jones says "How do they react to each other? Who would be friends? Who hates each other?"

While there are echoes of past Wonder Woman sagas at play, the creators involved have crafted a narrative that places the Amazonian heroes in an entirely new light. "It is completely new for Wonder Woman," Cloonan says. "There hasn't been an event like this ever before. Everything's an inspiration. but it's going to be fully original."