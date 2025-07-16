Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black panther, Ketema

The Truth Behind a Future White Black Panther in The World To Come #2

The truth behind the future white Black Panther in The World To Come #2 (Spoilers)

Article Summary The World To Come #2 reveals the surprising lineage behind the future white Black Panther, Ketema.

Everett Ross unknowingly fathers a child who is raised as a potential heir to Wakanda's Black Panther legacy.

Family betrayals, lost loves, and secret deals reshape Wakanda's future and Black Panther’s bloodline.

T'Challa's legacy is explored through unexpected heirs and the shifting power dynamics in Wakanda.

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! The first issue of The World To Come from Christopher Priest and Joe Quesada from Marvel Comics revisited Priest's original run on Black Panther, from Quesada's Marvel Knights, and gave us Ketema, a new Black Panther figure of the future who happened to be white. And got Daily Mail headlines as a result. But who was he? Well, The World To Come #2 reveals the lineage.

With Everett Ross, the CIA fellow played by Martin Freeman in the Marvel movies, marrying Noelle Adams, the sister of Nikki Adams, the former girlfriend of T'Challa.

It's not the best relationship, and it is one that Everett Ross literally walks away from. In the fashion of Michael Douglas in Falling Down…

And not even knowing the fate of his wife amidst the chaos.

And for another former partner of T'Challa, Monica Lynne, who was carrying the Black Panther's child, and heir to Wakanda, encountering not what the fates were expecting.

So as the mother of Nikki and Noelle, who has lost both her children, and gained a granddaughter she does not want, with leverage on Wakanda gained from the files of Everett Ross, given the reports of his own death… there is a deal.

The child of Everett Ross, without his knowledge of their existence, is taken to Wakanda.

Raised as a possible heir to those with the leverage to do so. With a lineage that means a lot to T'Challa if not to Wakanda…

As Everett Ross has been found, the deals have been done, the back room sessions came to the fore and we have an origin for Ketema, this "pink Panther"., that no one seemed to be expecting.

The son of Everett Ross, now trying to kill his father. And no one knows who anyone is… The World To Come #2 from Christopher Priest and Joe Quesada is published today from Marvel Comics.

MARVEL KNIGHTS THE WORLD TO COME #1 (OF 6)

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Joe Quesada

THE FUTURE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE IS HERE! The future of the Marvel Universe is here as two of the most visionary creators in comic history show you THE WORLD TO COME! The King of Wakanda is DEAD, leaving unguarded the world's most advanced technology, most precious metal, and a cryptic vault of dark secrets while triggering global conflicts among Marvel's heroes, villains and mutants. With T'Challa gone, the future of the Marvel 616 Universe will be determined by a final tribal challenge for the Wakandan throne and the mysterious victor who will change Wakanda, and the Marvel Universe, forever. MARVEL KNIGHTS visionary creators JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST collaborate on a future of the 616 through the lens of the revolutionary MARVEL KNIGHTS line of books that changed comics as we know it. You do not want to miss this landmark project! Jun 04, 2025 SRP: $5.99 Marvel Knights: the World to Come #2 (of 6)

by Christopher Priest (Author), Joe Quesada (Cover Art, Artist)

THE WORLD TO COME and how it got that way is revealed! What is happening in Mexico? What does Everett K. Ross have to do with what's happening? And who is T'Challa's heir?! Marvel Knights: the World to Come #3 (of 6)

by Christopher Priest (Author), Joe Quesada (Author, Cover Art, Artist)

The most shocking story of 2025 goes from Wakanda to New York City as some of T'Challa's history is revealed for the first time in the wake of his death. The key to saving the future lies in both T'Challa's past and the past of the man who will destroy the world! Marvel Knights: The World to Come #4 (of 6)

by Christopher Priest (Author), Joe Quesada (Author, Cover Art, Artist)

The full scope of this vision comes into focus as the whole of the Marvel Universe faces THE WORLD TO COME. Do not underestimate Ketema. The world is all tied up in a knot and the only solution may be blowing the whole damned thing up.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!