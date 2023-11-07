Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged:

The Typo That Will Have Hurt Everyone On Batman #139

Bleeding Cool loves typos. We cherish them and take them to our bosom. And occasionally fix them afterwards. such as in Batman #139.

Bleeding Cool loves typos. We cherish them and take them to our bosom. And occasionally fix them afterwards. Seriously, I just misspelt bosom. And then misspelt "misspelt". It's a little easier digitally… but when the print files hit the printer and no one sees what's on the page until it's too late… well, then it's too late. And you'll just have to wait for the inevitable second printy or the collection. And so, in today's Batman #139 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez, Tomeu Morey and Clayton Clowes, edited by Ben Abernathy, the shaven Bruce Wayne makes a vow. A very definitive vow.

"For the the last time". So definitive it uses two definitive articles. It is also a rule of law that any article talking about someone else's typo must have at least one typo of its own. For the life of me, I can't see one in this article though. I guess I will just have to keep loking.

BATMAN #139 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

NEW STORY ARC BEGINS! BATMAN VS. THE JOKER, MORE BRUTAL THAN EVER! Following the cataclysmic events of The Gotham War, Batman finds himself completely isolated from his family, struggling to keep the rage of Zur in check. But he can't stop, because he's out there, haunting the city, taunting the Dark Knight: The Joker. And the new Batman is ready to stop him once and for all. Mindbomb begins! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/7/2023 BATMAN #140 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

It's Batman versus The Joker in their most brutal fight of all time. But wait…Batman is also battling a legion of himself! What has Zur done? And who will walk away? The brutal Mindbomb continues! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/5/2023 BATMAN #141 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

Zur-En-Arrh has done the unthinkable. And now, cut off from everything and everyone, Batman has to face off against his most devastating enemy in a brutal fight for the future as the specter of The Joker hangs over everything. The stunning conclusion to Mindbomb is here! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/2/2024

