The Variants #3 Preview: Relapse for Jessica Jones

All this business with variants has made Jessica Jones take up caffeine again in this preview of The Variants #3. Check out the preview below.

The Variants #3

by Gail Simone & Phil Noto, cover by Phil Noto

Backed into an impossible corner, Jessica is forced to make a sacrifice play that could cost her a member of her own family. Guest-starring JESSICA JONES?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 31, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620367300311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620367300321 – THE VARIANTS 3 COLA VARIANT – $3.99 US

