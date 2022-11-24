The Villainess Stans The Heroes in Yen Press February 2023 Solicits

Yen Press is an American manga and graphic novel publisher co-owned by Kadokawa Corporation and Hachette Book Group. Here are the solicits for Yen Press and Yen On, who translate Japanese manga and light novels into English, for February 2023. And it begins with the intriguingly titled The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! by Yamori Mitikusa, Kaoru Harugano and Tsubasa Takamatsu getting its first volume in English.

VILLAINESS STANS HEROES ANTANGONIST SUPPORT GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

DEC221852

(W) Yamori Mitikusa (A) Kaoru Harugano, Tsubasa Takamatsu

What's a girl to do when she's reincarnated into a game full of her biases, and as the antagonist to boot? Simple-do whatever it takes to make them shine, of course! When I'm reborn into the body of the villainess Eldia, I'm determined to play my role to perfection for the loves of my life…but how was I supposed to know that one impulsive mistake I made years ago would bring such drastic changes to the story!?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

CALL NAME OF NIGHT GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

DEC221849

(W) Tama Mitsuboshi (A) Tama Mitsuboshi

Deep in the forest, a curious pair reside: a young girl Mira, whose affliction leads her to call forth darkness whenever she's in distress; and her physician Rei, determined to seek a cure. Each day, she works to remember the light and bring back the person she used to be. But a sudden visit from Rei's friend, who harbors an interest in Mira's illness may be end of their peaceful days…

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

OTHERWORLDER EXPLORING DUNGEON GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

DEC221850

(W) Hinagi Asami (A) Kaoru Hoshino, Kureta

Broke and desperate, Souta signs up for a gig to warp to a fantasy world and ascend a dungeon tower to claim the treasure inside. However, an accident in the transfer process separates him from his teammates, leaving him stranded. Will his adventure end before it even begins?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

SUNBEAMS IN SKY GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

DEC221851

(W) Monika Kaname (A) Monika Kaname

Twin sisters Himari and Mio are perfect copies on the outside, but their personalities couldn't be any more different. When Himari decides to stay home from school due to an unfortunate incident, Mio decides the best way to convince her to return is to take her place!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

KINIRO MOSAIC BEST WISHES GN

YEN PRESS

DEC221853

(W) Yui Hara (A) Yui Hara

Set one year after the events in Kiniro Mosaic, this volume contains eleven chapters ranging from the everyday life of Alice and her friends after graduation, to behind-the-scenes stories of their high school life never revealed in the main series.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 17

TOURING AFTER THE APOCALYPSE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

DEC221854

(W) Sakae Saito (A) Sakae Saito

Youko and Airi's next stop is Umihotaru, a rest stop in the middle of Tokyo Bay famous for its nighttime view. But with the Aqua-line tunnel from Kawasaki flooded, they're forced to take a huge detour all the way to Chiba. On the way, they make a stop in Akihabara to investigate a mysterious radio signal. Could someone still be alive there…?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

EXECUTIONER & HER WAY OF LIFE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

DEC221855

(W) Mato Sato (A) Ryo Mitsuya

In order to kill Akari, Menou follows Orwell's orders and boards a train to Garm. Unbeknownst to her, terrorists bent on capturing the princess Ashuna sneak onboard. Will Menou be able to deal with these unexpected foes on the runaway train, or has she met her match?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

COFFEE MOON GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

DEC221856

(W) Mochito Bota (A) Mochito Bota

In a world of black, endless rain, the balance of fortune allows Pieta and Danae to lead ordinary, uneventful lives…for the most part. But amidst the repetition of the exact same daily routine, Pieta somehow manages to make a new friend in Chiaro-only to lose her to the Light of Syzygy! Can Pieta and Danae find their way to an actual tomorrow while protecting Chiaro from her own everyday struggles…?!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

STUDIO APT GOOD LIGHTING ANGEL INCLUDED GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

DEC221857

(W) Matoba (A) Matoba

Shintaro has found himself living together in his studio apartment with an angel named Towa. The two are gradually adjusting to live together when everything takes a turn for the worse. Shintaro must figure out how to work things out with his friends, a new angel, and a snow lady phantom at work!?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

SHY GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

DEC221858

(W) Miki Bukimi (A) Miki Bukimi

Shy's shown she can handle the basics of being a hero, but with the boy known as Stigma still at large, that might not be enough. Determined to become stronger, she holds a mock battle against the British hero, Stardust-one of the most famous figures in the hero world, and a merciless opponent. With her status as a hero on the line, can Shy awaken to new powers!?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

HIRANO & KAGIURA GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

DEC221859

(W) Shou Harusono (A) Shou Harusono

Okay, so his first attempt didn't work. Hirano somehow managed to turn Kagi's attempt at a confession into nothing. If it was intentional, then does that mean he…doesn't like Kagi back? Indulging him at every turn, treating him differently than anyone else-it's not possible that Hirano sees him as just a friend. Is it?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

IN THE LAND OF LEADALE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

DEC221860

(W) Ceez (A) Dashio Tsukimi

Cayna's new life had gotten off to a good start-she'd reached the royal capital of Felskeilo, gotten in contact with her three children, and taken on some commissions as a rookie adventurer. But after she learns a shocking truth about the land of Leadale from one of her fellow Skill Master's Guardian Tower that's been abandoned for these past two hundred years, it's hard for her to stay quite so upbeat…

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

BUNGO STRAY DOGS WAN GN

YEN PRESS

DEC221861

(W) Kafka Asagiri, Sango Harukawa (A) Neco Kanai

Just because the world of Bungo Stray Dogs is peaceful doesn't mean there isn't trouble. From Dostoyevsky flubbing his Japanese to Chuuya losing his hat, you never know what will happen next!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

SHE LOVES TO COOK & SHE LOVES TO EAT GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

DEC221862

(W) Sakaomi Yuzaki (A) Sakaomi Yuzaki

Kasuga and Nomoto promised to spend their Christmas and New Year's together. Now, they find themselves learning more about each other's families through the food sent by Nomoto's mother. Cute character bento, salmon and rice, stollen, fruit sandwiches, roast beef…Nomoto and Kasuga warm up to each other over a cheerful holiday season.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 15

SHADOWS HOUSE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

DEC221863

(W) Somato (A) Somato

Within a mysterious mansion, enigmatic nobles known as the Shadows employ living dolls to act as their "faces." Kate and Emilico are one such intended pair, but before Emilico can claim the title of Kate's face, they must first pass their debut. With ambiguous rules and a hostile moderator, will the bond between the two be strong enough to overcome all odds and survive the debut?!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

BANISHED FROM HERO PARTY QUIET COUNTRYSIDE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

DEC221864

(W) Zappon (A) Masahiro Ikeno (CA) Yasumo

After getting through Dir's attempt to ruin their lives unscathed, Red and Rit decide to play hooky from their shop and take a trip to the river for a well-deserved, much-needed date! After an energizing time in the sun, they're ready to go back to peace and quiet, but things are rarely that simple-when an injured man stumbles into Red's shop, the couple is forced to spring into action!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

IVE BEEN KILLING SLIMES 300 YEARS MAXED OUT GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

DEC221865

(W) Kisetsu Morita (A) Yuusuke Shiba

On this episode of Killing Slimes, Azusa and friends…go on vacation! Whether it's a dip in the ocean, a visti to Halkara's hometown, or an invite to the demon lord's birthday party, plenty of twists and turns are in store to spice up her slow, laidback life!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

SO WHATS WRONG GETTING REBORN AS A GOBLIN GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

DEC221866

(W) Nazuna Miki (A) Tsukasa Araki

Akira, the white-collar worker-turned goblin, uses his experience as a human and his 278 skills to see what things are like in the goblin village. Even more, the Archfiend's former comrade, Chloe, appears to be helping the village develop. As the goblins continue to grow in power, angry humans send in an assassin! Seems like Akira's experience and skill can't make up for his lack of respect!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

MONSTABOO GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

DEC221867

(W) Yuuya Takahashi (A) Tali

During a decisive battle, Maruka's rabbit-shaped boyfriend, Mochizuki, met his end, and now Maruka is on a spiral of self-destruction. Lured in by Gaku Saitou's tempting words, she forms an alliance with her greatest enemy, taking their power to new heights and beginning a Groan-Up massacre. Amidst shifting power levels and interconnecting plots, what will happen next in the Academy Game?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

GOBLIN SLAYER SIDE STORY II DAI KATANA GN VOL 04 (MR)

YEN PRESS

DEC221868

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) lack

For the first time, the party descends to the second floor of the Dungeon of the Dead to put an end to the newbie-hunters-the real scruffy men. But to even have the chance to fight these heinous creatures of pure evil lurking in the dungeon depths, they must first find a way to conquer monsters that cannot be dealt with via conventional means…

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

KEPT PRESSING 100 MILLION YEAR BUTTON ON TOP GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

DEC221869

(W) Syuichi Tsukishima (A) Mokyu

Allen has finally entered the school of his dreams-Thousand Blade Academy. But the peaceful student life he'd wanted is nowhere to be found, and instead…he's living with a princess and his classmates hate him?! On top of that, the Elite Five Holy Festival, held to determine the strongest first year of the Elite Five Academies, is about to begin…!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

WRONG TO PICK UP GIRLS IN DUNGEON II GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

DEC221870

(W) Fujino Omori (A) Taisei Yamachi, Suzuhito Yasuda

Haruhime has been captured once again, and Bell's efforts to save her ended in a crushing defeat at the hands of Ishtar Familia. When faced with Ishtar's schemes and the true nature of the "ritual" they're planning, Bell realizes just how powerless he really is. Wiping away tears, he stands back up, determined to stop the ritual and bring Haruhime back-but this time, his destination is Ishtar Familia's home base, the Belit Babili!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

REZERO FROZEN BOND GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

DEC221871

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki (A) Minori Tsukahara

"Save me Puck… Why am I being treated like a villain up against this overwhelming evil? Why am I the only one that sees it?" Emilia cries out in the face of her unimaginable foe. The story of the newly formed bond between one girl and one spirit comes to a thrilling close!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

ABANDONED EMPRESS GN VOL 04 (MR)

YEN PRESS

DEC221872

(W) Yuna (A) iNA

Out in the peaceful countryside, far away from the painful memories of the Imperial Capital, Aristia hopes to recuperate and focus on her sword training. However, she soon finds out the hard way that it's not so easy to escape fate. As Ruveliss's unexpected visit rekindles the deep-seated trauma in her heart, can Tia find the strength cut a new path for herself?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 20

LAST CRUSADE RISE NEW WORLD GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

DEC221873

(W) Kei Sazane (A) Okama

Iska and his allies have finally earned themselves some glorious days off, so why is he still running into Alice at their vacation spot?! Still, there's only so much time to relax, as Iska urgently needs to find a way to conceal the fact that Mismis has become a witch! But while the Imperials might not know what to do, Alice's sister Sisbell may have some ideas…

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

LOVE OF KILL GN VOL 11

YEN PRESS

DEC221874

(W) Fe (A) Fe

Ryang-Ha, hiding out with Lucy in Chinatown, may look as if he's bright and cheerful…but on the inside, he's still suffering the pain of old wounds. Meanwhile, Gintei appears with a knife in Lucy's Chinese restaurant…!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

PLEASE PUT THEM ON TAKAMINE-SAN GN VOL 05 (MR)

YEN PRESS

DEC221875

(W) Yuichi Hiiragi (A) Yuichi Hiiragi

Takamine, a girl who goes back in time by removing her panties. Shirota, her walking closet. She commands, and he obeys. But when Shirota is suddenly thrust into the leading role at the school festival's play, he actually starts to look kind of…cool? Now that Takamine-san has seen Shirota in a new light, how will that affect their master-and-servant relationship?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13

YOWAMUSHI PEDAL GN VOL 22

YEN PRESS

DEC221876

(W) Wataru Watanabe (A) Wataru Watanabe

Day Two of the Inter-High, early morning. Team Sohoku's managed to stay ahead of Hakone-with the exception of their sole first year, Kaburagi. Aoyagi stayed behind to help him get back in the race…but will the help of his upperclassman and Onoda's love flat-chested princess be enough to catch up to the lead?!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 24

HOLLOW REGALIA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

DEC221877

(W) Gakuto Mikumo

She's a dragon. He's a dragon slayer. And in this world, the Japanese have been wiped out! That day, giant dragons appeared in the sky above Tokyo, and the collapse of the nation of Japan began. With the arrival of monsters called Moju, Japanese people went extinct, and the nation was transformed into a lawless land occupied by armed forces and criminal syndicates. Yahiro is one of the few remaining. Having gained immortality from dragon's blood, he spends each lonely day as a "salvager" transporting artwork out of the uninhabited ruins of Tokyo…until one day, a pair of twin art dealers request that he salvage a particularly powerful and mysterious item.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 15

ISHURA LIGHT NOVEL VOL 03 (MR)

YEN ON

DEC221878

(W) Keiso

The battle between the 16 shura finally begins. Taking advantage of the particle storm, the Old Kingdom's Loyalists stage an uprising and the New Principality of Lithia lights a match under the war of the New Demon King – the True Demon King, which threatens all life. It's all over. After an age of terror, the world will undergo massive change. To obtain the title of True Hero and represent the new era, the shura gather in Aureatia, the largest city in the world.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 15

SILENT WITCH LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

DEC221879

(W) Matsuri Isora (A) Nanna Fujimi

Monica is still in shock from the events of the school festival, but her next trial won't wait. She has been chosen to participate in a chess tournament held between Ridill's three most prestigious schools-and that includes her alma mater, Minerva's! Monica dons an elaborate disguise to keep from being recognized, but not everything goes to plan… What's more, there may be an even greater danger lurking at the competition. Has Monica's undercover school life finally reached its end?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 15

AFTER REJECTED & HIGH SCHOOL RUNAWAY NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

DEC221880

(W) Shimesaba (A) Booota

As office worker Yoshida and runaway high school girl Sayu find themselves more and more at home in their unusual arrangement, Sayu finally works up the courage to face her future and, for the first time, considers going back home. Meanwhile, the newest employee at Yoshida's workplace turns out to be his high school girlfriend Kanda, throwing Sayu's heart into chaos. And when an expensive, unfamiliar car pulls up at Sayu's part time job, what is she to think? Is Sayu really ready to leave?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 15

MAGICAL EXPLORER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04 (MR)

YEN ON

DEC221881

(W) Iris (A) Noboru Kannatuki

After clearing forty layers of the Tsukuyomi Academy Dungeon solo in record time, Kousuke is finally invited to join Tsukuyomi's influential Three Committees. As he continues to do everything he can to ensure he and his friends get a happy ending, Kousuke senses that something strange has happened to Iori Hijiri's younger stepsister, Yuika. But what should be an easily resolvable event quickly gets out of hand when Kousuke realizes that he's entered a new route that not even he knows about!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 15

EXECUTIONER & HER WAY OF LIFE NOVEL SC VOL 06

YEN ON

DEC221882

(W) Mato Sato (A) nilitsu

The fight between Menou and Master Flare in the land of salt begins to tip in the student's favor. Connecting to Akari's vast guiding force has enabled Menou to access the pseudo-concept of Time, a development that spells the conclusion to a battle that has ended in defeat countless times before. Yet during the fight, Ivory slips in and out of view. Elsewhere, Pandemonium enters the Star Memory. Something Manon left behind unknowingly has brought about a fatal change, and a catastrophe arrives at the furthest reaches of the world.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 15

RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM OF A LOST SINGER LIGHT NOVEL SC

YEN ON

DEC221883

(W) Hajime Kamoshida (A) Keji Mizoguchi

Sakuta has now graduated from high school and is enjoying his new and peaceful life as a college student. One day, he bumps into the leader of the idol group Sweet Bullet, Uzuki Hirokawa. But somehow, she feels different from usual. Is the airhead able to read the room now?! However, no one notices this change besides Sakuta. Has Adolescence Syndrome affected Uzuki as well, or is it something else…?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 15

LAST CRUSADE RISE NEW WORLD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 11

YEN ON

DEC221884

(W) Kei Sazane (A) Ao Nekonabe

Iska and Unit 907 have defeated one of the Eight Great Apostles, Luclezeus, and arrived at the Imperial capital. There they meet Lord Yunmelngen, who asks Sisbell to use her astral power to help uncover the truth behind the tragedy that transpired a hundred years ago. At long last, the mystery behind the birth of the Founder Nebulis, of Lord Yunmelngen, and of the Black Steel Gladiator, Crossweil is revealed!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 15

RE ZERO SLIAW LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 21

YEN ON

DEC221885

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki (A) Shinichirou Otsuka

The Witch Cult has finally been driven from the Water Gate City, but the turbulent events have left deep scars. Far too many people have even been robbed of their very identities. In order to save them, Subaru and his friends set off on a dangerous journey to the Pleaides Watchtower. To get there, they will need to cross the Auguria Sand Dunes, home to vicious demon beasts of every kind. But they have nothing to fear with their companions the Demon Beast Master, the twin sisters Ram and Rem, and the Finest of Knights Julius…right?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 15

BANISHED HEROES PARTY QUIET LIFE COUNTRYSIDE NOVEL SC VOL 08

YEN ON

DEC221886

(W) Zappon (A) Yasumo

A new Hero named Van has appeared, and he's headed for Zoltan. This na ve and innocent boy possesses the strength to make even Theodora the Crusader shudder, and he blindly obeys the word of the Church. When Red, Rit, and Ruti learn of this new Hero they decide…to avoid him completely by leaving Zoltan for a little while on a vacation?! A confrontation with this unprecedented second savior of the world does sound like a lot of work, after all. But will they really be able to evade Van forever?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 15

WANDERING WITCH JOURNEY ELAINA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 10

YEN ON

DEC221887

(W) Jougi Shiraishi (A) Azure

Elaina's nearing the end of her journey alongside her Master. This time she'll come across a lovelorn mermaid and a late-blooming nomad, a troublesome face from Fran's youth, a narrow-minded novelist, sisters searching for a new home, a magician living in a castle in the sky, a demon lurking in a book, and a magic doll modeled after the Ashen Witch and a broom, and the grief of losing an important friend, the charcoal witch. Various incidents detain the two and hinder the end of their journey.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 15

OVERLORD LIGHT NOVEL HC VOL 15 (MR)

YEN ON

DEC221888

(W) Kugane Maruyama (A) So-Bin

The Nation of Darkness continues to expand its territory, and in preparation for a potential looming war, the Slane Theocracy plans to overthrow the elven king. Unaware of this plot, Ainz heads to country of elves for vacation with Aura and Mare in hopes of helping them make new friends only to get caught in the political crossfire!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 20

SWORD ART ONLINE NOVEL SC VOL 26

YEN ON

DEC221889

(W) Reki Kawahara

On the 80th floor of the Central Cathedral, Kirito, Asuna, and Alice have a reunion with dear friends, but Kirito is pulled away to Planet Admina to investigate the approaching threat to the Underworld. Meanwhile, in Unital Ring, Sinon, Silica, and company are putting up a good fight against the field bosses, but the conflict intensifies in a way few could have predicted…

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 15