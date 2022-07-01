The Ward #2 Preview: Supernatural Childbirth, or Just Trolling?

In stores next week from Dark Horse Comics, The Ward #2 continues the supernatural medical drama by Scott Cavan and Andre Ponce billed as "ER meets Hellboy," and Dark Horse has provided Bleeding Cool with an EX-X-XCLUSIVE preview. The series description:

From the writer of Star Wars: The High Republic comes an intense medical drama brimming with fairies, trolls, and real human pathos. St. Lilith's is a secret hospital for supernatural creatures. The personnel are overworked and the facility is underfunded. It's a place, and a life, Dr. Nat Reeves thought she left behind. Until a wounded woman (with a tail) appears on her doorstep.

In the preview, all hell is breaking loose in the emergency room while Dr. Reeves is busy helping a troll give birth… without any pain meds! What, did you think natural childbirth was only a human trend? There are hipsters in every species! Check out the preview below, and find The Ward #2 on store shelves next Wednesday.

THE WARD #2 (OF 4)

MAY220471

(W) Scott Cavan (A/CA) Andres Ponce

Dr. Nat Reeves is barely back in action at St. Lilith's hospital for the preternatural, and the stress is already piling on. She still hasn't informed her family, and her co-workers are whispering rumors about her previous departure. For all that, the place hasn't changed much-each new emergency brings them all closer to the edge.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: $3.99