The Weird and Strange Pre-Code Horror of Mysteries #5, up for Auction

The incredibly obscure Mysteries Pre-Code Horror series is incredibly tough to get, even by PCH standards. Its publisher Superior Publications was a Candian company that reprinted a wide range of material from U.S. publishers, but also created original material — sometimes for distribution in the U.S., but sometimes for distribution in Canada only. Like all comic books published for the Canadian market alone, Mysteries is much tougher to get than U.S. Pre-Code Horror titles of the same time frame — and Mysteries #6 is one of the toughest of the bunch. There's a Mysteries #6 (Superior Comics, 1954) CGC VG+ 4.5 Off-white pages up for auction in Thursday's 2021 November 4 The Black Cat Collection and Pre-Code Horror Showcase Auction #40183 at Heritage Auctions.

While I've read the vast majority of the comic books that I write about here — not this one. I haven't seen a copy, and neither has Heritage Auctions until now. This is the first time they've ever offered a copy up for sale. Unsurprisingly, there are only 10 entries for Mysteries #6 on the CGC Census, and it is non-existent in high grade. The highest graded copy on the Census is a CGC 7.5, all of which makes this very solid CGC 4.5 copy all the more attractive. The blurb promises "Howling Horror", "Swamp Vengeance" and much more, and all of this is combined with a classic and creepy skeleton cover, so if you're a serious PCH collector, check out the Mysteries #6 (Superior Comics, 1954) CGC VG+ 4.5 Off-white pages up for auction in Thursday's 2021 November 4 The Black Cat Collection and Pre-Code Horror Showcase Auction #40183 at Heritage Auctions.

Mysteries #6 (Superior Comics, 1954) CGC VG+ 4.5 Off-white pages. The first copy we have ever offered of issue #6! Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $0. CGC census 10/21: 0 in 4.5, none higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 1341385009 and purchase grader's notes if available.