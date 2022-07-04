The Weird Horror of Paul Gattuso's Red Seal Comics Covers, at Auction

Along with Gus Ricca, distinctive stylist Paul Gattuso is one of the key artists who gave Harry Chesler's comic books their distinctive look. Gattuso worked for Chesler beginning around 1944, on titles such as Dynamic Comics, Punch Comics and Scoop Comics among others. The character Black Dwarf who appeared in Spotlight Comics and Red Seal Comics is perhaps his best-remembered work, but his wildly creative covers on a range of titles were memorable due to his artistic style, and his usage of particular fantasy and horror elements. Because of this, Chesler comics such as the ones on the Red Seal Comics that feature Gattuso covers are often sought after by Pre-Code Horror collectors as well. Among the most distinctive comic artwork of the Golden Age, there are several issues of Red Seal Comics, many of which feature Gattuso covers up for auction in the 2022 July 3-4 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122227 from Heritage Auctions.

Notably, in his book Seduction of the Innocent, Fredric Wertham singled out what was originally a Black Dwarf story by Gattuso, published as "Blue Monk" in St. John's Crime Reporter #2, saying, "Children told me what the man was going to do with the red-hot poker."

Although they technically preceded the era that Pre-Code Horror collectors usually focus on (1947-1954), their covers and contents make them impossible to ignore in this context. Paul Gattuso was an artist whose work comfortably straddled horror, fantasy, and superheroes