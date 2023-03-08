The X-Men, Laura Kinney and the Kingpin (XSpoilers) Today's X-Men comic book X-23: Deadly Genesis, looks at the earlier days of Laura Kinney, Wolverine, long before the days of Krakoa.

Today's X-Men comic book X-23: Deadly Genesis, looks at the earlier days of Laura Kinney, Wolverine and/or Talon. Long before the days of Krakoa, indeed, it is set just after she left the previous mutant island experiment, Utopia. And then goes further back, looking at her early days, presented as a clone of Wolverine for weaponised purposes to Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime.

Currently, the Kingpin is on the outs, no longer Mayor of New York, defeated by Luke Cage, exiled from the city, wanted for murder, and all manner of crimes, accompanied by Typhoid Mary.

While Typhoid Mary Fisk, also known as Bloody Mary and Mutant Zero, was created by Ann Nocenti and John Romita Jr for Daredevil in 1988, with low-level psionic powers, including telekinesis, hypnosis and pyrokinesis, and has been employed by organised groups. Her mutant powers were triggered when, working in a brothel, she was accidentally knocked out of a window by Daredevil. She has dissociative identity disorder, with three main alter personalities and has developed martial arts skills. And now she's married to the Kingpin.

So one might wonder how Laura Kinnery will react to the latest citizen of Krakoa?

The Kingpin, courtesy of Typhoid Mary, and wearing a shirt perfect for a paradise island like Krakoa? So which Laura Kinney will he meet first?

X-MEN #20

MARVEL COMICS

JAN230880

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Juan Frigeri

LORD OF THE BROOD – PART TWO! When the X-Men's close friend Broo became the Brood King, he gained the ability to control the savage alien race he was both a part of and so different from. Now he is experiencing his own nightmare scenario – the Brood are killing his friends, and there is nothing he can do to stop it! Featuring a connecting cover to CAPTAIN MARVEL #47!

Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 08, 2023 SRP: $3.99

X-23 DEADLY REGENESIS #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN230788

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Edgar Salazar (CA) Kalman Andrasofszky

ASSASSIN OR X-MAN? THE DEADLY DAYS OF X-23! LAURA KINNEY, A.K.A. X-23, was cloned from LOGAN and trained by the Facility to be a deadly assassin. Even as she tries to put that life behind her, forces will try to drag her back – and she'll fight them tooth and claw! Beset by NEW ENEMIES – as well as OLD FAVORITES! – and set during X-23's days as a member of X-MEN and X-FORCE, when she walked away from the island of UTOPIA to find where she truly belongs, join us for an ALL-NEW story in the fan-favorite saga of Laura Kinney!

Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 08, 2023 SRP: $4.99