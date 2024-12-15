Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: mary jane watson, ultimate

Mary Jane Watson's Family Christmas- Ultimate Spider-Man #12 Spoilers

Mary Jane Watson's Family Christmas in this week's Ultimate Spider-Man #12 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Chechetto (Spoilers)

Article Summary Explore the return of Gayle Watson in Ultimate Spider-Man #12.

Dive into the Watson family's intricate past and dynamics.

Uncover the history of Mary Jane's troubled family ties.

Witness Madeline Watson thriving in the Ultimate Universe.

This Wednesday's Ultimate Spider-Man #12 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Chechetto sees an Ultimate introduction to a minor Spider-Man character who takes over much of the issue…

Gayle Watson. Mary Jane Watson's sister, who made some minor, if prominent appearances way back when in the 616. Created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz for Amazing Spider-Man #259 in 1984, she's back for her fortieth anniversary in the Ultimate Universe.

Growing up with an abusive father, with Gayle taking the brunt…

And the family making their exit.

And then Gayle seemingly seeing history repeating with her own family…

And leading to the death of their mother.

And Mary Jane Watson making her own decisions that would haunt her.

It would be almost four years until David Michelinie and John Romita Jr. would revisit this story in Amazing Spider-Man #291 and #292 in 1987, as Peter Parker popped the question…

…and Mary Jane Watson dived into her own past and her own family's disastrous relationships.

Including Gayle who was again being used and abused by their father…

Something they were able to sort out and give Mary Jane a little perspective.

The Spider-Man Parallel Lives graphic novel from 1989 by Gerry Conway and Alex Saviuk reprised these stories…

It would be J.M. DeMatteis and Mark Bagley, Terry Kavanagh, Steven Butler, Tom DeFalco and Sal Buscema in 1994, that would tell a story across their Spider-Man titles that would confirm the reconciliation.

And that was it… aside from one panel in 2000 when Mary Jane was presumed dead in a plane explosion, again from John Romita Jr with Howard Mackie.

She wasn't, but that was only revealed many months later. Surely they deserved more than just this panel? And that was twenty-four years ago. And it's not just Gayle who is back…

… so is their mother. Madeline Watson, who was introduced and died in her first appearance, is seemingly prospering. And divorced with a little more style and elan than the original.

And now on the hunt. and as for Peter Parker?

He's saying nothing. Very wise…

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #12

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240631

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

A VERY MERRY SPIDER-CHRISTMAS? Season's greetings from the Parker family! But why is Peter acting so strangely during the most wonderful time of the year? And what's got Gwen so concerned? Don't miss the thrilling conclusion of the second arc – and the first year – of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN! RATED T+In Shops: Dec 18, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!