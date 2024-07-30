Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cartoon museum, colleen douglas, forbidden planet, gosh comics, london

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – August 2024 Edition

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for August 2024 includes Colleen Douglas launching Silk Cotton.

Article Summary Explore London's vibrant comic scene with signings, workshops, and festivals throughout August 2024.

Attend Colleen Douglas's launch of "Silk Cotton" at Gosh Comics and immerse in Caribbean folklore.

Join creators, illustrators, and nerd culture enthusiasts at various meetups and panels across the city.

Discover comic-making workshops for kids, zine fairs, and small press events at the Cartoon Museum and more.

Thursday, 1st of August

Troopers, Soho, from 7pm. Those who know, go.

Panel discussion: Storytelling from the Frontline, Frontline Club, 13 Norfolk Place 7-8.30pm.

Against a background of 24-hour news cycles and social media doom scrolling , a panel comprised of illustrators, graphic novelists and filmmakers come together to discuss how long-form stories from the frontline of conflict and humanitarian settings can be told in innovative ways that cut through to audiences. The panellists Francesca Romana Torre, Margherita Tramutoli, George Butler and Lynzy Billing will draw from their experience. All members of the panel have recently collaborated with the international NGO EMERGENCY, which has instigated innovative collaborations to tell the story of their work providing healthcare in conflict and poverty-affected regions. This event will be chaired by Rossella Palma, International Press Manager at EMERGENCY.

Marvellous Makers presents Super Hero Comic Creations at Leyton Library, High Road, Leyton, 11-11.45am

Join us at Leyton library for a fun-filled session of unleashing your inner superhero through comic creations. Let your imagination soar as you design your very own super-powered characters and stories. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to bring your favorite heroes to life!

Friday, 2nd of August

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

If you are you interested on creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know were to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry.

Saturday, 3rd of August

Hamish Steele Signing DeadEndia, Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury, Covent Garden, 2-3pm.

We are happy to announce that Hamish Steele will be joining us to sign copies of DeadEndia at our London Megastore on Saturday 3rd August from 2:00pm-3:00pm.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Saturday, 4th of August

Animangapop London, Royal National Hotel, Bloomsbury, 10am-6pm

Tuesday, 6th of August

Islington Comic Forum July 2024, North Library, Manor Gardens, Islington. 6.30-7.30pm.

"Meet up with other comics fans, chat about comics and choose from the great selection available at the library to loan."

Create a Comic Strip, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story.

Wednesday, 7th of August

Kieron Gillen, Casper Wijngaard & Rian Hughes Signing The Power Fantasy #1, Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury, Covent Garden, 6-7pm.

We are happy to announce that Kieron Gillen, Casper Wijngaard & Rian Hughes will be joining us to sign copies of The Power Fantasy #1

Colleen Douglas launching her new graphic novel, Silk Cotton, at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho 6-7pm.

Silk Cotton is a breathtaking comic exploring the supernatural in the Caribbean, with art by Jesus C. Gan and colours by Lorenzo Palombo. Here's what publisher Roasrium say about it: "Peter has always been told "the stories" like every child in the Caribbean. The tales of the ancients bound to the Silk Cotton tree, the Supernatural monsters of Myths and Legends, whispered in hush tones lest the speaker be heard and meet with an untimely fate. Then the day arrived, when the woman who had been his "mother" is struck down by something that could only have come from his worst nightmares. Now Peter's once ordered world crashes into stark reality. Grace Silk Cotton, the legendary Supernatural Churlie Queen and enforcer between the worlds, is his real mother. The Monsters are real, Peter is one himself, and the prophetic fight for supremacy, survival, the stories, and SILK COTTON has begun."

Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

We'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga artwork.

Make a Mini-Comic, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends.

Zine Making workshop with Just Doodle, Crystal Palace Park Information Centre, Thicket Road, 10am-2pm

Ever wanted to make your own comic book? Graphic novel? Zine? Tell your own story?? In this session we will help you create your own zine (a short, illustrated booklet or comic). Whether you're inspired by the excitement of the Paris Olympics, the wonders of the Crystal Palace dinosaurs, or any other theme that sparks your imagination, this session is for you! Join us for a fun and creative workshop where you'll learn how to transform your doodles into a unique zine that you can take home and share with friends.

Thursday, 8th of August

Caricatures: Fun with Faces, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Learn special techniques for drawing cartoon faces, and take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize!

Make Me Manga!, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, , 2-3.30pm

What kind of manga character might you be? Stylish Shojo? Powerful Shonen? Cute Chibi? Perhaps you'd be a Pokemon-style creature. Let's find out in a fun session featuring your manga self in a page of artwork.

View Event →



SILK COTTON: The Caribbean Supernaturals, reclaiming oral traditional folklore and lost identities., Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6-9pm

Join us for an immersive evening learning all about Colleen Douglas' new book 'SILK COTTON' and the wider context that inspired it. Colleen will be joined by experts for an evening like no other! Peter has always been told "the stories" like every child in the Caribbean. The tales of the ancients bound to the Silk Cotton tree, the Supernatural monsters of Myths and Legends, whispered in hush tones lest the speaker be heard and meet with an untimely fate. Then the day arrived, when the woman who had been his "mother", was struck down by something that could only have come from his worst nightmares. Now Peter's once ordered world crashes into stark reality. Grace Silk Cotton- The legendary Supernatural Churlie Queen and enforcer between the worlds, is his real mother. The Monsters are REAL, HE is one and the prophetic fight for supremacy, survival, the stories and SILK COTTON has begun.

6.30pm Welcome and Introductions.

6.40 What Silk Cotton is about in the context of oral traditions in Guyana.

7. 00pm Superstitions, beliefs in Folklore and their lasting influence in Caribbean culture.

7.15pm Prof: John Jennings- (University of California- Riverside , Cultural and Media Studies) The Tree and The Truth

7.20pm Dr Michelle Yaa Asantewa- Guyanese cultural traditions on folklore stories.

7.40pm Dr Colleen Douglas- On the lofty ideals and comic influence in Guyana and reclaiming the stories.

8.00pm Meeting the Supernaturals -Immersive experience.

8.15pm Questions and closing.

Friday, 9th of August

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

If you are you interested on creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know were to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry.

Superheroes, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Superheroes are going from strength to super-strength. Learn how to draw some favourite superheroes and create a brand new one of your own. Then we'll showcase your character on a Marvel-style front cover.

Spider-Potato, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

A special fun workshop for children aged 5-7. They must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian (at no extra cost).

Kids Comic Making, Blackfen Community Library and Rooted Coffee House, Blackfen Road, Blackfen, 10.30-11.20 am.

Come and learn how to create your own comic and characters from local author Jackie Fisher.

Saturday, 10th of August

The Sad Ghost Club signing with Lize Meddings at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho 1-2pm

You are invited to join the Sad Ghost Club!!! We're beyond thrilled to welcome the very talented Lize Meddings to Gosh, creator of the popular young adult series, The Sad Ghost Club! Celebrating the release of the fourth book in the series, The Sad Ghost Club is a tender story exploring the anxieties of not fitting in, navigating the sometimes scary world of making new connections and is a personal favourite of ours at Gosh! Stunningly illustrated, this is Volume 4 in the beloved graphic novel series perfect for fans of Heartstopper and for anyone who's ever felt invisible.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Whether you're new to the world of Japanese comics, or if you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, we'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga artwork.

Advanced Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

If you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, here's where you'll learn to draw faces, expressions, bodies and clothing, and then feature your character in a story page of artwork.

Sunday, 11th of August

Croydon Comic Con, Westcroft Leisure Centre, 10am-5pm.

Wednesday, 14th of August

Reads August- Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Join us to discuss Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. Buy your copy from Gosh and get a discount with the code READSAUG24.

Create a Comic Strip, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Caricatures – Fun with Faces, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize! Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Friday, 16th of August

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

If you are you interested on creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know were to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry.

Superheroes, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Superheroes are going from strength to super-strength. Learn how to draw some favourite superheroes and create a brand new one of your own. Then we'll showcase your character on a Marvel-style front cover.

Make a Mini-Comic, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, , 2-3.30pm

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends.

Saturday, 17th of August

Gerry Finley-Day & Dave Gibbons Signing Essential Rogue Trooper: Genetic Infantryman, Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury, Covent Garden, 1-2pm.

We are happy to announce that Gerry Finley-Day and Dave Gibbons will be joining us to sign copies of Essential Rogue Trooper: Genetic Infantryman: Volume 1



Small Press Day Festival at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho 11am-6pm

Over 40 guests featuring the country's most wonderful and talented artists. Throughout the day, we'll have several signings back-to-back where you can meet the artists, check out their work and treat yourself to some lovely goodies! They'll be comics, zines, prints, badges, stickers! Plenty of amazing items on show! It's a great opportunity to find some exciting new comics and support your local artists too. Throughout the day, our guests will even be working on a comic together, right in front of your very eyes! The DIY comics scene and small press community are things we truly cherish at Gosh! and so we're proud to be able to present this truly staggering line-up of creators this year. This is the perfect chance for you to discover your new favourite comics artists!

11am-12pm we have Mereida Fajardo, Ed Firth, Rebecca K Jones, Peter Morey, Joe Stone and Rachel Tubb.

12-1pm will be Takayo Akiyama, Jim Hemmingfield, Shane Melisse, Mollie Ray, Philippa Rice and Joshua Spiller.

1-2pm we'll have the Underground Kingdom Comics collective tabling up together including Lily Blakely, Adam Falp, Mat Greaves, Samuel Hickson, Ethan Llewellyn, Kai Reynolds and Vincent Bell Robertson.

2-3pm will be Yetunde Ekuntuyi, Will Humberstone, Clio Isadora, Beck Kubrick, Bex Ollerton and Knifeson Yu.

3-4pm we have Nathan Cowdry, Peony Gent, Ferry Gouw, Emilia McKenzie, Esther McManus and Molly Stocks.

4-5pm we'll have Gareth Brookes, Amy Browne, Lando, Will Powers, Ed Stockham and Timothy Winchester.

5-6pm we have Sean Azzopardi, Gareth Hopkins, Roman Muradov, Douglas Noble, Mark Stafford and Patrick Wray.

Small Press Day at The Cartoon Museum 2024, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 10.30am-5.30pm

Join some of our favourite small press creators, buy directly from them and have a chat about their work. FREE with Museum entry ticket.

10.30 – 11.30: Joshua Spiller

10.30 – 12.00: Paul Shinn, Viraj Joshi, Nicholas Woodhead and Stefan Alexander

11.30 – 5.30: Michelle Freeman

12.00 – 1.30: Lana Le – Sixty Second Portraits

12.00 – 1.30: Teresa Robertson, Vanessa Gray, Kry Garcia, Kristina Stipetic, Catherine Setchfield

1.30 – 3.00: Alex Hahn, Gareth Cowlin, Ed Firth, Emily Stanisavljevik, Bee Poole

3.00 – 4.30: Peter Morey, Lucia/Kitsune Art, Rebecca Jones, Joseph Whitney, Mark Stafford

4.30 – 5.30: Yuxuan Zhou and Ed Welch

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Monday, 19th of August

Relaxed Mondays, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

"Our free Relaxed Monday events have been specifically designed for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences."

Hackney Central Comic Creators, Hackney Central Library, 1 Reading Lane

A comic-creating club for young people aged 12-16 years old, hosted by Lily Ash Sakula. Ever wanted to create your own comic? Join illustrator and comic artist Lily Ash Sakula for a fun monthly comic creation club at Hackney Central Library and explore comic-making using different art techniques.

Comic Book Creators Junior workshop, Three Discovery 297 Oxford Street, 10.30am-Noon

Get ready to unleash your creativity and design skills with your very own digital comic book, bringing your imagination to life on screen! Come join us at Three Discovery – Oxford Street for a fun-filled event where you can unleash your creativity and design skills! Your children will learn how to create fun-filled comic books using digital tools and techniques. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity for your children to unleash their imagination with their very own comic book!

Tuesday, 20th of August

Caricatures – Fun with Faces, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize! Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Create a Comic Strip, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Wednesday, 21st of August

Mythical Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Manga and anime are filled with dragons, humans that turn into dragons, and other strange and wonderful creatures. In this workshop you'll learn how to draw different types and feature them in a page of story artwork.

Make Me Manga!, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6-8pm

What kind of manga character might you be? Stylish Shojo? Powerful Shonen? Cute Chibi? Perhaps you'd be a Pokemon-style creature. Let's find out in a fun session featuring your manga self in a page of artwork.

Thursday, 22nd of August

Make a Mini-Comic, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends.

Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho,, 2-3.30pm

We'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga artwork.

Friday, 23rd of August

Boy Island Launch Party with Leo Fox & Silver Sprocket at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm

Leo's vibrant and expressive drawings take us on jounrey of acceptance navigating gender in a humourous and beautiful folkloric adventure. A modern transgender fable in graphic novel form, Boy Island weaves its way along the path of becoming with humor and insight, channeled through Leo Fox's iconic art and storytelling style. Printed as a deluxe embossed hardcover.

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

If you are you interested on creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know were to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry.

Spider-Potato, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

A special fun workshop for children aged 5-7. They must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian (at no extra cost). In this session we'll draw some famous superhero faces using simple lines and shapes. Then we'll create a silly superhero and draw it onto a blank Marvel-style cover.

Superheroes, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm

With so many Marvel and DC characters on TV and at the cinema, it's a great time for superhero fans. If you like drawing superheroes and villains, we'll show you how to draw your own in dynamic and dramatic poses that will get your artwork noticed!

Saturday, 24th of August

Simon Bisley Signing Slaine: The Horned God, Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury, Covent Garden, 1-2pm.

We are happy to announce that Simon Bisley will be joining us to sign copies of Slaine: The Horned God

In/Between the GutterZ comic/zine fair, Unit 1D-B, Kingfisher Place, Wood Green, 11am-6pm

First comic/zine fair in North London with GuttercomiZ !! Come join our diverse artists for a one day fair fill with with comics and zines!

YOOOO the first comic and zine fair is coming to Wood Green on August 24th!!! The theme is "In/Between the GutterZ", comics and zines exist somewhere in the middle, stories that flow in between the gutter of a book.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Wednesday, 28th of August

Luke Healy signing Self-Esteem at the End of the World at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho 6-7pm.

Life is not a race. There are no winners and losers. Immeasurable people are doing better than you…immeasurably worse. You are statistically average. For over ten years, fictional Luke Healy has invested all of his self-esteem into his career. But two years post publication of his latest book, and suffering the blow of his twin-brother not finding him fit to act as best man, both Luke's career and self-esteem seem to have disintegrated.

Thursday, 29th of August

My Big Fat Smelly Event – Craft Comics With Jim Smith Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Celebrate with global bestselling author and comics creator Jim Smith as he launches his new full-colour graphic novel series, My Big Fat Smelly Poo Diary

Late Opening – The Origins of Comics, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6-8pm

Join us for a one night only special event! FREE with Museum Entry ticket. Come and browse a selection of stunning original comics pages and artwork from the collection of Alastair Hunter and see the work of your artistic heroes and their drawn superheroes up close.

Friday, 30th of August

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

If you are you interested on creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know were to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry.

Saturday, 31st of August

Patrick Keck, Josh Simmons, Scott Travis Signing at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho 1-2pm.

Patrick Keck is a cartoonist and illustrator living and working in Portland, Oregon, he's the twisted mastermind behind Crusher Loves Bleeder-Bleeder Loves Crusher, Peepers and more. He collaborated with Josh Simmons on Dream of the Bat. Josh is responsible for the distressing horror of Black River, Furry Trap and Jessica's farm which is getting a full collection from Fanatagraphics later this year. Scott C Travis will have copies of his bizarro fantasy comedy Hospital Drama Show from Mansion Press for sale on the day. They'll be signing their Mansion Press titles (Dream of the Bat, Furry Trap and Hospital Drama Show) and promoting forthcoming titles from Fantagraphics (Jessica Farm).

Ten Years Of Broken Frontier's 'Six Creators to Watch Party at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho 7-9pm.

To celebrate this momentous occasion nearly thirty of the Six to Watch creators (subject to schedules) will be at Gosh! at the end of August for the '10 Years of the Broken Frontier Six to Watch' party, including Abs Bailey, Alba Ceide, Aleesha Nandhra, Andy Barron, Beatrice Mossman, Cat Sims, Dominique Duong, Ed Firth, Ellice Weaver, Joe Stone, Josh Hicks, Kat Cass, Kate-mia White, Kry Garcia, Laurel Pettitt, Manon Wright, Mereida Fajardo, Norm Konyu, Olivia Sualdea, Olivia Sullivan, Pigeon/Kamila Krol, Sabba Khan, Sammy Ward, Shanti Rai, Tal Brosh, Tinglin Liu, Tom Philipson, Zhenyi Zheng and Zoè Delautre Corral.

London Anime & Gaming Con 2024, Novotel London West, Hammersmith ,

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Ongoing Exhibitions



HEROES: The British invasion of American comics from 25th of April until 19th October, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

"The story of early American comics such as Buster Brown, Miss Fury and Superman, how they influenced British artists and culture, and how the British took that influence and sold it back to America through legendary comics such as Watchmen and V For Vendetta. The exhibition shines a light on the many British creators who provided art for iconic superheroes including Batman, Spider-Man, Hellboy and Hit-Girl, including works by Brian Bolland, David Lloyd, Doug Braithwaite and Alison Sampson. On the way you'll discover British attempts to imitate American strips in the 1940s; find out the story behind the 1972 launch of Marvel UK; see rarely-seen full-colour early American comic newspaper pages by RF Outcault, Harold Foster and Alex Raymond; and enjoy stunning artwork by key figures from the history of British and American comics, including works by legendary names such as Jack Kirby, Jack Davis and Tarpe Mills. You'll even get to see the costume of a real-life British superhero!"

