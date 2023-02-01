Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for February 2023 If you are tired of London, you are tired of life, and in February 2023 that goes doubly so if you like comic books. Here's what's going down.

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for February 2023, with half-term clubs, anime conventions, comic cons in Hemel Hempstead, comic marts in central London, big signings at Gosh and FP, and the elusive Troopers.

Thursday, 2nd of February

Troopers from 7pm. Those who know, know.

Saturday, 4th of February

Why Don't You Love Me Signing with Paul B. Rainey, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho. 1-2pm.

Paul has been a fixture of the UK self-publishing scene for decades, notably with his serialised science fiction story There's No Time Like the Present (eventually collected by Escape Books). His grip on narrative and character while fusing the fantastic with the everyday distinguishes him from so much self-published work that is produced. It's great to see his dark, sci-fi tinged comedy drama – originally serialised in Aces Weekly – collected by a publisher with the profile of Drawn & Quarterly, at last giving him the exposure he's so long deserved.

The Fermenting Men Graphic Novel Launch Party, Werewolf Beer Arch, Randolph Street, Camden, 4-9pm,

WEIRD MYCELIUM! HOMICIDAL MANIACS! TOMBS OF MYSTERY! BEER GOGGLED ROMANCE! London in the new millenium, two middle-aged HELLRAISERS set out to craft the perfect ale from strange esoteric lore. Their quest unleashes inner DEMONS and NIGHTMARES from beyond. A madcap saga of cosmic terror, black humour, body horror and beer. Written and drawn by Barry Flynn (Eyestalker, Mysteries of the Spookiverse, They Live Again). For the first time, every issue of the underground comic collected in one volume. A limited edition publication by Ugly Man Comics.

Baby Launch Party With Patrick Kyle, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho. 7-9pm.

Patrick Kyle is releasing his new comic, Baby with Breakdown Press! Toronto based cartoonist and illustrator, Patrick Kyle (Black Mass, The Death of The Master, Don't Come in Here), originally self-published Baby as a series of zines from 2019 to 2021. This collects all of Kyle's comics that capture the perpetual feeling of never growing up and the dangers of desiring adulthood all too soon.

Chill Out Saturday with Overboard London, games films, comics & geek culture. The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Waterloo, 2-8pm.

Our Local Hero- Comic Book Workshops For Children by Kayleigh De Sousa, St Raphaels Voice Centre, Pitfield Way, Brent Park, 1-5pm, Free.

Sunday, 5th of February

London Comic Book Mart, Royal National Hotel at Russell Square, Bedford Way, 11am-4pm, £5, Free after noon.

Tuesday, 7th of February

Comic and Graphic Novel Readers Club, 7-9pm, Prince of Wales, Drury Lane, Covent Garden

In a slight change of pace for the second book, we'll be looking at Kate Beaton's "Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands".

Wednesday, 8th of February

Reads at Gosh Comics, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho 7pm.

Fans of creative team Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda, and their New York Times bestseller MONSTRESS (a former Gosh Best of), should brace themselves for their latest spine-tingling tale of high parental expectations, light yard work and murder most foul. Plucked from the Gosh Best of 2022 list THE NIGHT EATERS: SHE EATS THE NIGHT is book one the story of Billy and Milly, Chinese American twins and the children of Hong Kong immigrants Ipo and Keon. Between their personal and professional failures the kids really have better things to be doing than clearing out the run down ruin across the street, but their insistent mother might just be scarier than the ghosts that supposedly dwell in this haunted house, and so begins their reluctant descent into terror. Now Billy and Milly are in for a night of horror, gore, and supernatural mayhem where family secrets are revealed and everything is always more than meets the eye. As usual THE NIGHT EATERS is available from our friends at Gosh (https://goshlondon.com/night-eaters-sc-book-one/) with the discount code READSFEB23. We'll be meeting from 19:00 in-store, before eventually making our way to local watering hole after what I expect will be some lively chat. So be there or suffer the eternal curse of the vengeful dead!

Friday, 10th of February

London Anime & Gaming Con, Novotel London West, Hammersmith. £12-£45

Saturday, 11th of February

I Am The Law: How Judge Dredd Predicted Our Future Signing with Michael Molcher and Pye Parr, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho. 1-2pm

Michael is a stalwart of the British comics industry, a familiar face to anyone who has passed a 2000AD booth at conventions locally and abroad. An accomplished journalist, Michael regularly contributes features via Rebellion's various publishing channels, in print and online, and works as the Brand Manager for 2000AD. Who better then to dive deep into the predicitive power of that magazine's most beloved and influential strip: Judge Dredd? I Am the Law is that deep dive, unpicking the satirical foresight that the strip's creators imbued in its pages, and how it's refelcted in the terrifying realities of policing in the 21st century. It's a fascinating read, featuring a striking cover by 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine head designer Pye Parr.

London Anime & Gaming Con, Novotel London West, Hammersmith. £12-£45

Our Local Hero- Comic Book Workshops For Children by Kayleigh De Sousa, St Raphaels Voice Centre, Pitfield Way, Brent Park, 1-5pm, Free.

Chill Out Saturday with Overboard London, games films, comics & geek culture. The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Waterloo, 2-8pm.

Comic Book Panel Art Workshop (12yrs+) Landmark Arts Centre, Ferry Road, Teddington.

Discover different forms of illustration and expand the practice of drawing by trying new ways of working with pen/pencil and paper. In this introductory workshop, we will visit the work of well-known comic artists and create a one-page comic strip that would include elements of story writing and how to convey that through imagery. All materials provided, including a beginners' comic art kit (worth £20). Tutor: Matthew Frost £50.

Sunday, 12th of February

London Anime & Gaming Con, Novotel London West, Hammersmith. £12-£45

Hemel Hempstead Comic Con and Toy Fair, Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre Park Road, £10

AniManJapan (Anime, Manga and Japanese Culture), TCR Bar, Tottenham Court Road, Noho, 1.30-3.30 pm, Free.

If you love manga then please join us for our weekly manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people! Note: if you have any manga you would like us to try and bring, please mention them in the comments! Also please bring refreshments before attending the event as the Waterstones bar is now closed.

Monday 13th of February

Comic Art Masterclass with Kev Sutherland, Central Library Bexleyheath, Townley Road, Bexleyheath. 10am-12.30pm. Free.

Comic Art Masterclass with Kev Sutherland, Sidcup Library, Sidcup High Street Sidcup 1.30-4pm Free.

February Half Term Camp Comic Club Age 7-15, Fortismere School, Creighton Avenue, Tetherdown 9-3pm

Tuesday, 14th of February

Comic Art Masterclass with Kev Sutherland, Erith Library, High Street Erith, Dartford, 1.30-4pm. Free.

Comic Art Masterclass with Kev Sutherland, Welling Library, Bellegrove Road Welling. 10am-12.30pm. Free.

February Half Term Camp Comic Club Age 7-15, Fortismere School, Creighton Avenue, Tetherdown 9-3pm

Wednesday, 15th of February

February Half Term Camp Comic Club Age 7-15, Fortismere School, Creighton Avenue, Tetherdown 9-3pm

February Half-Term Workshop: Create a Comic Strip, The Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Fitzrovia, 11am -12.30pm £12

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience. Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential. Workshops are for children aged 8-14

Thursday, 16th of February

Meet Jamie Smart at Waterstones Piccadilly, Waterstones, Piccadilly Circus, £10 includes a copy of Bunny vs Monkey: Multiverse Mix-up (RRP £9.99) and a Phoenix Comic goody bag (limited to first 100), to collect at the event.

Come along to Waterstones Piccadilly to meet bestselling comic book creator, Jamie Smart, to get a signed, dedicated copy of the latest book in his Bunny vs Monkey series, Multiverse Mix-up. Jamie Smart has illustrated comics for The Sunday Times, the Dandy, the Beano and Toxic magazine, as well as regularly publishing his well-loved Bunny vs Monkey and Looshkin stories in The Phoenix comic, and as bestselling graphic novels. He is also the author/illustrator of the middle-grade Flember series. Jamie will also be happy to sign copies of his other books. Children will also be able visit and take part in an interactive Bunny vs Monkey fun zone celebrating many of Jamie's brilliant characters. Parents accompanying their children do not require a ticket (one accompanying adult per child with ticket.)

February Half-Term Workshop:Manga with Saturday AM, The Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Fitzrovia, 11am -12.30pm £12

Saturday AM is a digital comics brand featuring manga-style webcomics by independent creators from around the world. Artist Philippa Borman will share some of her work and lead a workshop showing you how to create your own manga character, with digital tutorials from manga artists around the world. Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential. Workshops are for children aged 8-14. Any children attending 2 separate sessions at the museum on the same day must be collected at lunchtime so the classroom can be made ready for the afternoon workshop.

February Half-Term Workshop: Advanced Manga with Saturday AM, The Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Fitzrovia, 2pm -3.30pm £12

Saturday AM artist Philippa Borman will share some of her work and lead a workshop showing you how to create your own manga comic strip, with digital tutorials from manga artists around the world. Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential. Workshops are for children aged 8-14. Any children attending 2 separate sessions at the museum on the same day must be collected at lunchtime so the classroom can be made ready for the afternoon workshop.

February Half Term Camp Comic Club Age 7-15, Fortismere School, Creighton Avenue, Tetherdown 9-3pm

Friday, 17th of February

February Half Term Camp Comic Club Age 7-15, Fortismere School, Creighton Avenue, Tetherdown 9-3pm

February Half-Term Workshop: Spider-Potato, The Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Fitzrovia, 11am -12.30pm £12

A special fun workshop for children aged 5-7. They must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian (at no extra cost). In this session we'll draw some famous superhero faces using simple lines and shapes. Then we'll create a silly superhero and draw it onto a blank Marvel-style cover. Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential. This workshops is for children aged 5-7 and cost £12 per person attending.

February Half-Term Workshop: Multiverse Madness, The Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Fitzrovia, 1-3.30 pm £12

What if there's another you living in another dimension? Perhaps in this other world you are a pirate, or an astronaut, a superhero, or something else. Let's have fun finding out in a comic strip! Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential. Workshops are for children aged 8-14.

Saturday, 18th of February

Our Local Hero- Comic Book Workshops For Children by Kayleigh De Sousa, St Raphaels Voice Centre, Pitfield Way, Brent Park, 1-5pm, Free.

Chill Out Saturday with Overboard London, games films, comics & geek culture. The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Waterloo, 2-8pm.

Sunday, 19th of February

AniManJapan (Anime, Manga and Japanese Culture), TCR Bar, Tottenham Court Road, Noho, 1.30-3.30 pm, Free.

If you love manga then please join us for our weekly manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people! Note: if you have any manga you would like us to try and bring, please mention them in the comments! Also please bring refreshments before attending the event as the Waterstones bar is now closed.

Saturday, 24th of February

Golden Rage Launch Party With Chrissy Williams, Lauren Knight and Sofie Dodgson, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho. 7-9pm.

Acclaimed poet and editor for Wicked & Divine releases her comics writing debut, which pits elderly women against each other, along with artist Lauren Knight (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), colourist Sofie Dodgson (Tank Girl) and letterer Becca Carey. These four have united to form the perfect team for this tender granny-on-granny brawl. Here's the evelvator pitch from publisher Image Comics: Older women have been deemed useless to society and abandoned on a remote island, where they must fight to the death, whilst making friends and dessert. Welcome to GOLDEN RAGE: a not-too-distant dystopia where Battle Royale meets The Golden Girls. Perfect for readers who enjoyed Deanna Raybourn's Killers of a Certain Age and Helene Tursten's An Elderly Woman Is Up to No Good.

Saturday, 25th of February

Sins Of Sinister Marvel Signing Event, Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing & Si Spurrier signing Sins Of Sinister #1, Storm & The Brotherhood Of Mutants #1, Nightcrawlers #1 & Immoral X-Men #1 at Forbidden Planet London, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 2-3pm.

Our Local Hero- Comic Book Workshops For Children by Kayleigh De Sousa, St Raphaels Voice Centre, Pitfield Way, Brent Park, 1-5pm, Free.

Chill Out Saturday with Overboard London, games films, comics & geek culture. The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Waterloo, 2-8pm.

Sunday, 26th of February

AniManJapan (Anime, Manga and Japanese Culture), TCR Bar, Tottenham Court Road, Noho, 1.30-3.30 pm, Free.

If you love manga then please join us for our weekly manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people! Note: if you have any manga you would like us to try and bring, please mention them in the comments! Also please bring refreshments before attending the event as the Waterstones bar is now closed.

Ongoing Exhibitions

SKINT: Cost of Living Creations with W. Heath Robinson, from 1st December to 26th February 2023. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

This Exhibition is a WORK EVENT! until April 16th 2023, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

Since taking office, Boris has been THE MOST cartooned politician in the history of our country. To celebrate – or mourn that fact depending on where you fall – The Cartoon Museum has collected a diverse selection of political cartoons detailing the different phases of his career and the wider societal impact on Britain over the last four years. From the 2019 Election to Brexit to Covid (and Partygate) to Ukraine and finally his early exit from office. The nation's favourite newspaper cartoonists have provided excellent work the Museum is excited to add to their collection. But a public call-out was also made to try and contact some of the more marginalised voices in cartoon and comic art. No matter the race, orientation or political affiliation, cartoonists of all creeds have had LOTS to say about Boris – good and bad – these last few years and The Cartoon Museum wants to show it all.