Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – November 2022

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for November 2022. Even when a bunch of folks will be in Harrogate. Comics signing, a comic con, comic mart, comic exhibitions, plenty to fill the momth of November. oh and Black Panther 2 is out.

Monday, 7th of November

We're incredibly excited to be having Lucie Bryon to the shop signing copies of her newly released Thieves from Nobow. Lucie will be here on Monday 7th November, from 6-7pm. Here's some words from the publisher: Lucie Bryon is a cartoonist and illustrator. She studied graphic design in Orléans, France and comics at the ESA St Luc Brussels, Belgium. She now lives in Lille, France and works for children's publishing, video game companies and various publications as an illustrator and comic artist. Her work was published by ShortBox, Milan, BDkids, Kaboom Studios, Cicada Magazine, and France Inter. 6-7pm Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho

Are you aged 11-25 and interested in learning about illustration and contributing to a national wellbeing support? Join Tellmi, an award-winning mental health app, for a free afternoon creating your own comics in the Royal Museums Learning Space. All materials are supplied. The stories and images you build have the chance to help thousands of young people across the UK. 3.30-5pm. Royal Museums Greenwich, Romney Road. Free, must register.

Wednesday, 9th of November

It's time to get excited for a very special signing with Shelly and Philip Bond's very own comics publisher and design studio, Off Register Press, celebrating two of their recent book releases with a handful of the incredibly talented creators that have worked on them. We'll be joined by Shelly Bond, Sofie Dodgson, Laura Hole, Imogen Mangle, Philip Bond and William Potter signing copies of Filth & Grammar and Geezer. The esteemed Shelly Bond is an award winning editor of DC and Vertigo, editing classic titles like Lucifer, Fables, iZombie, The Invisibles and many many more. This electic career spanning over 30 years has granted her the reputation and knowledge that is unrivalled! Her new book Filth & Grammar: The Comic Book Editor's (Secret) Handbook is an informative guide that delves into the world of comics editing and grants us insight from one of the industry's very best. It comes with tips and illustrations from renowned creators, including Sofie Dodgson, Laura Hole and Imogen Mangle who will all be joining us for the signing! Matching the size of 7" vinyl single, Geezer is written by William Potter and drawn by Philip Bond, following the mishap adventure of Martin Bland as he aspires to break into Britpop scene. Here's some words from the publisher about the two books: FILTH & GRAMMAR is Shelly's 160-page magnum opus, a step-by-step guide to making comic books from cover to cover with artists LAURA HOLE, IMOGEN MANGLE & SOFIE DODGSON. It's the first time Bond reveals the alchemy and method to her editorial madness. And it's the first comic book "how-to" by a comic book editor! GEEZER. London Town, 1994. Martin Bland was in the right place in the wrong trousers, pouting in polyester when Suede were all the rage, sipping shandies as Oasis rattled Blur at Camden's Good Mixer, touring the States with rival band Clobber, sexing up The Word, and hobnobbing with Tony Blair at Number 10. You must have blinked and missed him!. 6-7pm Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho



Thursday, 10th of November

Eddie Raymond, the mastermind behind the excellent Strangers Fanzine and its adjoining publishing operation, will be here along with Adam Falp, Jake Machen and Jordan Barry-Browne for a bumper Strangers signing! Started in February 2020, Strangers Fanzine was created as a one-stop informative shop for fans of comics obscura. Bringing a spotlight to creators and comics which have been overlooked or outright forgotten, the zine has a welcoming charm that has seen it go from strength to strength as it's built its audience. Over the past two years Raymond has added a small press distro and a publishing line, including work by a number of UK creators, some of whom we're lucky enough to have with us for the signing: Adam Falp (who also kindly provided the poster art), Jordan Barry-Browne and Jake Machen will all be here with their respective Strangers titles to chat, sign and generally celebrate this vibrant, contemporary publisher. 6-7pm Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho

Friday, 11th of November

Getting the train to Harrogate for Thought Bubble

Saturday, 12th of November

Learn how to capture stories through pictures on this practical course led by multi-award-winning author and illustrator Alexis Deacon. This 2-day in-person course explores what makes a compelling comic and graphic novel, and will help you take the first steps towards making an original story of your own creation. Comics and graphic novels are a diverse and powerful form with a huge presence in popular culture. From Marvel to Manga to Maus, comics are as varied as the individuals who create them. On this course, you will learn the fundamentals of communicating stories through pictures, how to simplify and clarify ideas, create consistent recognisable characters, and take those characters on a journey through comic panels. As a comic creator, you will learn to draw on the resources that we all share, the dreams and experiences of our every day, the special events in our lives, and the world we observe all around us. The course will build towards the creation of a two-page original story, with practical workshops exploring different aspects of comic-making each day. Themes explored will include Making legible and consistent artwork, Planning and constructing stories in panels, Scriptwriting for comics, Interpreting comic scripts, How to work with reference for inspiration, Planning and completing longer narratives, and Approaching publishers and finding a market for your work. You will also be encouraged to create a comic of your own, and have the opportunity to discuss your story in depth during a one-to-one tutorial with Alexis Deacon. The course is open to participants with all levels of writing and illustration experience. This is a 2-day intensive course, with sessions taking place over one weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am-4.00pm, UK time, with a 30 minute lunch break. The course will be delivered in-person, on campus at Goldsmiths, University of London. £370

4-5pm, Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden

Sunday, 13th of November

Learn how to capture stories through pictures on this practical course led by multi-award-winning author and illustrator Alexis Deacon. This 2-day in-person course explores what makes a compelling comic and graphic novel, and will help you take the first steps towards making an original story of your own creation. Comics and graphic novels are a diverse and powerful form with a huge presence in popular culture. From Marvel to Manga to Maus, comics are as varied as the individuals who create them. On this course, you will learn the fundamentals of communicating stories through pictures, how to simplify and clarify ideas, create consistent recognisable characters, and take those characters on a journey through comic panels. As a comic creator, you will learn to draw on the resources that we all share, the dreams and experiences of our every day, the special events in our lives, and the world we observe all around us. The course will build towards the creation of a two-page original story, with practical workshops exploring different aspects of comic-making each day. Themes explored will include Making legible and consistent artwork, Planning and constructing stories in panels, Scriptwriting for comics, Interpreting comic scripts, How to work with reference for inspiration, Planning and completing longer narratives, and Approaching publishers and finding a market for your work. You will also be encouraged to create a comic of your own, and have the opportunity to discuss your story in depth during a one-to-one tutorial with Alexis Deacon. The course is open to participants with all levels of writing and illustration experience. This is a 2-day intensive course, with sessions taking place over one weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am-4.00pm, UK time, with a 30 minute lunch break. The course will be delivered in-person, on campus at Goldsmiths, University of London. £370

Monday, 14th of November

Getting the train back from Harrogate having done Thought Bubble

Are you aged 11-25 and interested in learning about illustration and contributing to a national wellbeing support? Join Tellmi, an award-winning mental health app, for a free afternoon creating your own comics in the Royal Museums Learning Space. All materials are supplied. The stories and images you build have the chance to help thousands of young people across the UK. 3.30-5pm. Royal Museums Greenwich, Romney Road. Free, must register.

Thursday, 17th of November

Walthamstow Rock 'n' Roll Book Club is thrilled to welcome the return of David Gedge to mark publication of Something And Nothing – the second volume of his official autobiography – will be released by Scopitones on 11 November 2022. The stories featured in this stunning 176-page matt-laminated, hard-back book have previously only been available to readers of the Tales From The Wedding Present comic book series. This collected edition comes with 100 pages of never-before-seen additional material and an introduction by Craig Cash. David writes the Tales From The Wedding Present narrative together with long-time musical associate Terry de Castro, and then the stories are illustrated by virtuoso artist Lee Thacker. For the past decade, they've been working steadily [along with editing help from Jessica McMillan] to relate David's life and adventures. Something And Nothing is presented in chronological order; it takes up where Volume One left off – just after the release of The Wedding Present's first single 'Go Out And Get 'Em, Boy!' in 1985 – and takes us through the next three years of the band's existence. David writes intimately about all of the events leading up to the writing, recording and release of the band's classic debut album, George Best, as well as detailing sessions that the group recorded for John Peel [including the legendary Ukrainian folk music ones], early live appearances in the UK and the rest of Europe and the development of their label, Reception Records. On the way, we also learn about some of the romantic experiences that may have informed his writing. 7-11pm, Walthamstow Trades Hall, Tower Hamlets Road, £19.99

We're incredibly excited to be having John Harris Dunning and Ricardo Carbal into the shop celebrating the release of their OGN, Wiper, from Dark Horse Comics. Writer John and artist Ricardo will be here for a launch party and Q&A. This Blade Runner-esque sci-fi thriller is written by John Harris Dunning, previously writing Self-Made Hero title Tumult. The detailed fine-lines and psychedelically coloured artwork of Ricardo Carbal make this a real feast for your eyes. Here's some words from the publisher: Lula Nomi is a Wiper – a private detective who guarantees complete discretion. A memory wipe after every job sees to that. When she is hired by enigmatic robot Klute she thinks the case is the answer to all her problems. But there's something oddly familiar about Klute – and the more she investigates the disappearance of journalist Orson Glark, the more she suspects that he's somehow connected to her own past… Lula must face her greatest fears to learn what happened to Glark… and the truth about herself. Ricardo Cabral has also made us an exclusive bookplate to go with the comic too. 6-7pm Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho

Friday, 18th of November

We are thrilled to welcome William Goldsmith and Christopher Rainbow to celebrate the launch of their brand new comic World Cup Journal, from Sputnikat Press. World Cup Journal, a collaboration between Goldsmith and Rainbow, collects a wide range of different stories, illustrations and reports reflecting on the artist's impressions and their observations while living abroad in Russia during 2018. This compassionate and thoughtful examination of life in Russia compares the country during a time where it enjoyed international tourism with it current state of self-isolation following the ongoing Ukranian invasion. It will be printed on risograph by Moscow-based publisher Sputnikat Press and here are a few words about the book from the artists themselves: World Cup Journal is a collection of observational anecdotes from William Goldsmith and Christopher Rainbow, two British comics artists living in Russia. These stories will reveal a range of perspectives: fans travelling on an overnight sleeper, Kyrgyz restaurant owners facing closure, a Muscovite five-a-side team, sticker-swapping school kids, stewards and police, England fans in Volgograd, and much more. This is an intimate, alternative take on World Cup reporting, and on Russia itself. Our research will take us cross-country, including Sochi, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don and Moscow. We will produce around 40 one-page vignettes as 6-panel comics during the World Cup, posting updates as we go. These will be supplemented by additional illustrations post-tournament, to make a final book of around 80 pages, beautifully printed on risograph through Sputnikat Press, on an initial run of 300 copies. 7-9pm Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho

Saturday 19th of November

1-2pm, Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden

London Comic Con Winter is coming to Olympia over the weekend of 19-20 November 2022. We will be bringing you the Stars of Film & TV for you to meet, get their autographs & have your photo taken with them! All this will be taking place at the historic Olympia London. 9-6pm, Olympia London

Sunday 20th of November

London Comic Con Winter is coming to Olympia over the weekend of 19-20 November 2022. We will be bringing you the Stars of Film & TV for you to meet, get their autographs & have your photo taken with them! All this will be taking place at the historic Olympia London. 9-6pm, Olympia London

Monday, 21st of November

Are you aged 11-25 and interested in learning about illustration and contributing to a national wellbeing support? Join Tellmi, an award-winning mental health app, for a free afternoon creating your own comics in the Royal Museums Learning Space. All materials are supplied. The stories and images you build have the chance to help thousands of young people across the UK. 3.30-5pm. Royal Museums Greenwich, Romney Road. Free, must register.

Thursday, 24th of November

Join historian and writer, Tim Clayton as he discusses James Gillray (1756-1815) – late Georgian Britain's funniest, most inventive and most celebrated graphic satirist to celebrate the launch of the book: James Gillray: A Revolution in Satire. Gillray borrowed and wittily redeployed celebrated passages from William Shakespeare and John Milton to send up politicians in an age – as now – where society was fast changing, anxieties abounded, truth was sometimes scarce, and public opinion mattered. Tim Clayton's definitive biography explores Gillray's life and work through his friends, publishers – the most important being women – and collaborators, aiming to identify those involved in inventing satirical prints and the people who bought them. Clayton thoughtfully explores the tensions between artistic independence, financial necessity and the conflicting demands of patrons and self-appointed censors in a time of political and social turmoil. The book will be available to purchase on the night James Gillray: A Revolution in Satire, by Tim Clayton, published by the Paul Mellon Centre, 8 November 2022. 408 pages: 290 x 248mm, 205 colour + b-w illustrations, £50.00 hardback. 6:30- 7:30 pm, The Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho. £10 entry.

Sunday, 27th of November

Consider yourself a bit of a geek? Then London Comic Mart; an established event that's been running for over 30 years in one form or another, is definitely the place to go! The Royal National Hotel at Russell Square plays host to a great day out for adults and children alike. If you're looking for rare comics or exciting new ones we have a huge range of items available from over 120 traders stalls. Comic Mart is not just about the comics however, as there are many other treasures to be found! We would recommend that you come along early – as the saying goes the early bird catches the worm, and this is exactly the same with the bargains at the event. The Royal National Hotel, Bedford Way, 11-4pm, £5 before noon, free after.

Monday, 28th of November

Are you aged 11-25 and interested in learning about illustration and contributing to a national wellbeing support? Join Tellmi, an award-winning mental health app, for a free afternoon creating your own comics in the Royal Museums Learning Space. All materials are supplied. The stories and images you build have the chance to help thousands of young people across the UK. 3.30-5pm. Royal Museums Greenwich, Romney Road. Free, must register.

Ongoing Exhibitions

This Exhibition is a WORK EVENT! until April 16th 2023, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

Since taking office, Boris has been THE MOST cartooned politician in the history of our country. To celebrate – or mourn that fact depending on where you fall – The Cartoon Museum has collected a diverse selection of political cartoons detailing the different phases of his career and the wider societal impact on Britain over the last four years. From the 2019 Election to Brexit to Covid (and Partygate) to Ukraine and finally his early exit from office. The nation's favourite newspaper cartoonists have provided excellent work the Museum is excited to add to their collection. But a public call-out was also made to try and contact some of the more marginalised voices in cartoon and comic art. No matter the race, orientation or political affiliation, cartoonists of all creeds have had LOTS to say about Boris – good and bad – these last few years and The Cartoon Museum wants to show it all.

Sarah Akinterinwa & Mary Darly: A Dialogue until 13th November. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

Sarah Akinterinwa is the first black British woman to become a New Yorker cartoonist. Mary Darly was a caricaturist and printseller in eighteenth-century Britain, often viewed as the 'first professional female cartoonist'. For this intimate new exhibition, The Cartoon Museum has commissioned a collection of ten new works by Sarah Akinterinwa which responds to works by Mary Darly from the museum's collection, in an artistic dialogue reaching back 250 years and capturing London's colourful cast of characters in very different times. The display will present the works side by side, alongside Sarah's reflections on womanhood, cartooning, diversity, inequality, London and change over time. The show celebrates the diversity and uniqueness of London while shining a light on the discrimination and inequality which female artists continue to experience in the present day. This exhibition was made possible by an Arts Council England funded, Museum Development London grant.

