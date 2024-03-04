Posted in: Batman, Comic Spoilers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: , , ,

This How Zur-En-Arrh Allies With Amanda Waller? (Batman #145 Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the publication of Batman #145 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, the start of the Dark Prisons arc.

Tomorrow sees the publication of Batman #145 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, the start of the Dark Prisons arc, and also promising to tie into the bigger Trinity Of Evil and Absolute Power event coming. But how? Well, the back-up personality of Bruce Wayne designed to stop him if he ever went too far… has gone too far. Designed a robot opponent to Batman, and then downloaded himself into it, imprisoning Bruce Wayne and the Joker together, and now taking on the mantle of Batman entirely.

DC Comics Batman

By beating up the homeless criminals of Gotham, like any Batman should.

DC Comics Batman

While posing as the real Bruce Wayne inside the Failsafe body to the rest of the Batfamily, as he tries to ease them out, anyway.

DC Comics Batman

This is the Batman who also hacked Jason Todd's brain to make him scared of his own shadow. So no, he's not buying it.

DC Comics Batman

None of them are. As Batman does something he hasn't done before, addresses all of Gotham. This is as far away from the "urban legend" aspect of Batman than whatever part of Bruce Wayne is in there, has ever gone.

DC Comics Batman

Hacking all communication devices to do so, and showing that he can.

DC Comics Batman

And allowing himself to be a social media star in the process.

DC Comics Batman

Which rather sits alongside what the Titans did in Beast World, hacking the American military to prevent the murder of millions. But exposing that they can do just that.

Titans: Beast World: Star City #1
Titans: Beast World #5

Is this what the deal with the devil is going to be? Amanda Waller condemning Batman, with Zur-En-Arrh's full co-operation?

