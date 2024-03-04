Posted in: Batman, Comic Spoilers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: amanda waller, Batman #145, Dark Prisons, Zur-En-Arrh

This How Zur-En-Arrh Allies With Amanda Waller? (Batman #145 Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the publication of Batman #145 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, the start of the Dark Prisons arc.

Article Summary Batman #145 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez introduces the Dark Prisons arc.

The back-up personality of Bruce Wayne takes on the Batman mantle.

Batman now controls Gotham's communication, becoming a social media sensation.

Batman's actions hint at a partnership with Amanda Waller against a common foe.

Tomorrow sees the publication of Batman #145 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, the start of the Dark Prisons arc, and also promising to tie into the bigger Trinity Of Evil and Absolute Power event coming. But how? Well, the back-up personality of Bruce Wayne designed to stop him if he ever went too far… has gone too far. Designed a robot opponent to Batman, and then downloaded himself into it, imprisoning Bruce Wayne and the Joker together, and now taking on the mantle of Batman entirely.

By beating up the homeless criminals of Gotham, like any Batman should.

While posing as the real Bruce Wayne inside the Failsafe body to the rest of the Batfamily, as he tries to ease them out, anyway.

This is the Batman who also hacked Jason Todd's brain to make him scared of his own shadow. So no, he's not buying it.

None of them are. As Batman does something he hasn't done before, addresses all of Gotham. This is as far away from the "urban legend" aspect of Batman than whatever part of Bruce Wayne is in there, has ever gone.

Hacking all communication devices to do so, and showing that he can.

And allowing himself to be a social media star in the process.

Which rather sits alongside what the Titans did in Beast World, hacking the American military to prevent the murder of millions. But exposing that they can do just that.

Is this what the deal with the devil is going to be? Amanda Waller condemning Batman, with Zur-En-Arrh's full co-operation?

BATMAN #145 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A THRILLING NEW ARC IS HERE… DARK PRISONS BEGINS! Following The Joker: Year One's stunning reveals, Batman must engineer an escape from Zur's prison…but what dark secret does Zur now hold that's a game changer for the Dark Knight and the entire DC Universe?!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/05/2024

BATMAN #146 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Michele Bandini (CA) Jorge Jimenez

The explosive Dark Prisons continues as Batman learns from an old mentor what Zur's plans are for Gotham City…and the world! Can the Dark Knight escape from a prison designed by the ultimate version of himself? And what nefarious role does The Joker play in all of this? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2024

BATMAN #147 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

With no allies, no weapons, and almost no hope…can Batman fight back before Zur makes a true devil's bargain? The world is about to know Zur's true power! Him and…his new sidekick? Dark Prisons continues! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/7/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!