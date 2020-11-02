This Week's Avengers #38 Shows What's Happening At Marvel In 2021

That was a fast Rich Twitch. Bleeding Cool pointed out the reported upcoming importance of this week's Avengers #38 and suddenly Marvel sends out the following:

THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE COLLIDE IN AVENGERS #38!

AVENGERS #38

Written by JASON AARON

Art by ED MCGUINNESS

Inks by MARK MORALES

Colors by JASON KEITH

On Sale 11/4!

Four panels- what do they signify? I

Panel One: Is the skull that of Adolf Hitler, shot through the head, the centipede representing Hydra? Or is it Black Bolt?

Panel Two: Apocalypse in Egypt with the pyramids, as seen in the current X Of Swords again. Is the Raven going to be Mystique?

Panel Three: The Hulk – Immortal or otherwise – trying to stamp the serpent. Is that symbolising Mephisto? Or The One Below?

Panel Four: The Space Sharks from Thor #4 – is that Galactus' home?

Anyone else have any suggestions to throw into the mix? It does seem to be reflecting quite a bit of Marvel comic books right now – or a long time ago. And maybe plenty to come. Consider this a new Marvel Point One, and Incoming or a Marvel Comics #1000 perhaps? That had Apocalypse with the pyramids as well…

AVENGERS #38

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200649

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

The Avengers have saved Earth from the god of the Moon, but the return of a certain planet-burning cosmic firebird isn't going to give them much time to catch their breath. Plus: The devil may be dead, but the threat of Mephisto lingers on, with a legacy interwoven in heretofore untold chapters of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $3.99