This Week's Avengers #38 Shows What's Happening At Marvel In 2021

That was a fast Rich Twitch. Bleeding Cool pointed out the reported upcoming importance of this week's Avengers #38 and suddenly Marvel sends out the following:

Four panels- what do they signify? I

  • Panel One: Is the skull that of Adolf Hitler, shot through the head, the centipede representing Hydra? Or is it Black Bolt?
  • Panel Two: Apocalypse in Egypt with the pyramids, as seen in the current X Of Swords again. Is the Raven going to be Mystique?
  • Panel Three: The Hulk – Immortal or otherwise – trying to stamp the serpent. Is that symbolising Mephisto? Or The One Below?
  • Panel Four: The Space Sharks from Thor #4 – is that Galactus' home?

Anyone else have any suggestions to throw into the mix? It does seem to be reflecting quite a bit of Marvel comic books right now – or a long time ago. And maybe plenty to come. Consider this a new Marvel Point One, and Incoming or a Marvel Comics #1000 perhaps? That had Apocalypse with the pyramids as well…

AVENGERS #38
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Ed McGuinness
The Avengers have saved Earth from the god of the Moon, but the return of a certain planet-burning cosmic firebird isn't going to give them much time to catch their breath. Plus: The devil may be dead, but the threat of Mephisto lingers on, with a legacy interwoven in heretofore untold chapters of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $3.99

 

