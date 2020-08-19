The Future Of Thor As Revealed In Thor #'6 (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Thor #6. It certainly seems to be selling briskly, with copies online selling for almost twice the cover price and the so-called 'spoiler cover' by Steven Skroce bumping that up further. That cover depicts the battle between Thor and Galactus which we knew was coming, now that the Black Winter revealed its true purpose, but it's not actually that spoilery. It just depicts a fight without a specific spoiler from the comic book inside. It might be theamtically a spoiler, but that's another debate. Nevertheless, just to be on the safe side…

There you go. Here's the Steve Skroce Spoiler variant.

Okay, that's going to hurt. For those speculators who believed this would have a final form for The Black Winter – well if it does, it won't be one you'll be happening about.

But what Thor #6 does have is a vision, of the future, granted by The Black Winter of Thor's death – and what will cause it.

That appears to be Thanos wielding what we are going to have to call The Infinity Hammer. Mjolnir, with the Infinity Gems/Stones embedded around it. Held by Thanos (how he is worthy is not revealed) while in his other hand something to summon the dead, surrounded by Marvel Zombies.

And continuing Donny Cates' tying in of all his cosmic level storylines together no doubt… how fixed is this future? Pretty fixed…

