Wednesday's Thor #6 Hots Up On eBay – Robin King Vs Black Winter?

Marvel Comics has already put this week's coming Thor #6 to a second printing. Midtown Comics has restricted it to one-per-customer on sales this week. And eBay has started to notice.

Believed to feature the final physical form of the entity known as The Black Winter, involved with the destruction of the last-but-one omniverse and now looking to do it again (maybe), The Black Winter has been portrayed as a dark cosmic cloud and has taken the form of a dark Thor, which issues of the new series by Donny Cates and Nic Klein has burned through multiple printings and seen prices jump on eBay.

Copies of the 1:50 cover by Nic Klein have sold in advance for over $120 and one for $110, while one seller has sold 167 copies of the open-order Steve Skroce classified cover, expected to feature the new look for The Black Winter for $6 and another has sold 179 copies of the standard cover for $8 each – twice the cover price. Both together have seen multiple sales for $20 the pair.

There may be a line at certain stores come Monday again. A socially distanced line of course and some stores may be instituting a one-copy-per-customer policy to ensure everyone who wants a copy gets a copy. Is yours already in your pull-box? I suppose it can't be The Robin King every week, can it?

THOR #6

MARVEL COMICS

MAR201009

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

THE DEATH OF KING THOR!

The Black Winter has the power to reveal the means of any person's demise – and if the vision is true, Asgard is going to need a new Odinson to take the throne! But Thor is no mere herald or king – and even the death of all existence should fear his coming wrath.

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 19, 2020

SRP: $3.99