Three Copies Of The Eternals Vol 2 #1 9.6 CGC At Auction

The Eternals returned for a 12-issue miniseries in 1985 under writer Peter B. Gillis and penciler Sal Buscema. According to comic-book historian Peter Sanderson, "editor in chief Jim Shooter disliked Gillis's scripts, so Walter Simonson wrote the final four issues." And indeed drew the cover to issue 1. And it's that first issue of a twelve volume series that ran in 1985 to 1986, that is up for auction from Heritage Auctions, currently at $56 for all three and going under the hammer in about nine hours time!

The comic also includes the first appearance of Phastos, a new member of the Eternals, often seen as the blacksmith and weapons-maker of the Eternals. In the comics, little was revealed about Phastos' past, but that he had served as a master technologist for the Eternals of Earth, and had created numerous weapons and inventions for them. It was Phastos who forged the sword of the Eternal Kingo Sunen and was also the teacher of the Eternal scientist Sygmar. Phastos had also ong lived with a deep sorrow whose nature and origin was not revealed, believing life to be meaningless, and was searching for someone or something to show him some semblance of the meaning of life. In the Eternals movie, he was played by Brian Tyree Henry and it was revealed that the burden he carried was over his role in the development of nuclear weapons, and bears the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on his shoulders. As a result, he chooses to protect the planet from the Celestials and prevent the Emergence from occurring. As a result, Phastos was abducted from Earth by Arishem to places unknown.

The Eternals #1 Group of 3 (Marvel, 1985) CGC NM+ 9.6. Cameo first appearance of Phastos, who is featured in the Eternals movie. Overstreet NM- 9.2 value for group = $15.