Three Days In Angoulême - Day Two, You Have The Right To A Fair Pitch, as Chris Geary hits the international market

Three familiar British comic book creators, Chris Geary and Simon Lewis of Flesh And Blood and Skin And Bone graphic novels, and Joshua Spiller of Protean Masks, went to the Western world's biggest comic book festival last week, the Angoulême International Comics Festival. Chris Geary reported in with what he found, with photos to match. Here is what was waiting for them on Day Two.Read more from Angoulême here…

"A little adventure to start the day… unable to get an Uber for some time, the little trio headed out to the nearest bus stop. While trying to work out what's what, a car screeched to a halt, and the driver called out. Not being able to hear, Simon stepped closer, and while I thought she was asking the worst three people for directions, she asked if we were there for the festival. She then beckoned us into the car, and we then whizzed along the mountainside like on a crazy Scaletrix and then tumbled out in the centre of town. Unfortunately we didn't get her name, or how she knew we were there for the festival, so unable to publicly thank her. But thank you mysterious woman."

"Once at the Festival, we pretty much bounced back between the Le Monde Des Bulles and International Rights Market. Mainly due to the fact that any Editors, or Publishers that we'd like to talk to would be either doing the same, or be in meetings etc. This day also felt a lot busier than the previous two."

"After having a walk around a few times, I think that just the Le Monde Des Bulles itself is about the same size as Thought Bubble. Which shows you the size of festival that we're lucky to have. In the last hour or so of the time spent at the show, we went to Le Nouveau Monde which is a more independent version of the Le Monde Des Bulles with the smaller publishers set up there. Spoke to a few of them in regards to submitting work/projects, etc."