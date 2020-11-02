Three First Appearances in Dune: House Atreides #2

It's Dune: House Atreides #2 time… More often than not when we talk about Boom Studios' licensed comics on this site, the focus is either on the Whedonverse titles or Power Rangers. And Power Rangers has certainly been in the spotlight as of late, with Boom's twin relaunch of the series grabbing headlines and being lauded by influencers as injecting fresh energy into the long-running franchise. It doesn't hurt that last week's Local Comic Shop Day foil variants pushed the combined orders of Mighty Morphin #1 and Power Rangers #1 over 160,000 copies as we predicted. But another Boom licensed series featured in their Local Comic Shop Day offerings that may be flying under the radar is Dune: House Atreides.

The foil variant cover offered for Dune: House Atreides #2 gave the sophomore issue a nice head start on this week's FOC, but second issues often suffer from sharp cuts to retailer orders resulting in fewer copies in the marketplace. Normally this approach is the smart approach for retailers as both readers sample first issues, but don't return for the second and collectors tend to focus their attention on first issues and key issues. This may not pay off in the case of Dune, however.

First, Dune is one of the best-selling science fiction novel series in history and a legion of fans have eagerly awaited any new addition to the mythology of the series for many years, resulting in Dune: House Atreides and other expanded universe novels to land on the New York Times Bestseller list over and over again. As a result, those same fans are likely to return for issue after issue of the comic series.

Secondly, just ahead of the first issue's final orders were due to Diamond, Legendary released the first full trailer for the upcoming Dune film stoking fan excitement for the property higher than it's been in years. Then, the film which was originally scheduled for release in November, was pushed back almost a full year to October 2021 leaving fans stuck in an Arrakis-like desert for new Dune content with the only Spice in sight being the comic adaptations written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Third, the highly anticipated and first of three graphic novels adapting the original Dune novel from Abrams ComicsArt debuts on November 24th…the day before Dune: House Atreides #2 releases in comic shops. The release of the graphic novel, featuring a cover by the legendary Bill Sienkiewicz, will almost certainly activate a new group of longtime Dune fans and with no announced release date for the second volume, they'll have to go to the Dune: House Atreides comic series to feed their hunger. Will retailers have enough copies of issues #1 and more importantly, #2 on hand to meet the demand?

Lastly, Dune: House Atreides is a prequel to Dune, the novel which will be adapted by Denis Villeneuve next year. Those less familiar with the 50-year-old franchise can get up to speed on the origins of many of the characters portrayed by their favourite actors. And while Star Wars veteran Oscar Isaac's pivotal character Duke Leto Atreides first appears in issue #1 alongside Stellan Skarsgård of Thor fame's villainous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, it's issue #2 that has the first appearance of Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa's character Duncan Idaho. Issue #2 also debuts the legendary sandworm and the mysterious Bene Gesserit, who will be the focus of the TV series spinning out of the upcoming film. Perhaps collectors and speculators who capitalize on the interest generated by massive movie campaigns may see opportunities in these first appearances?

With any luck this article will better arm comic shops to meet demand from customers new and old, but if not, no doubt Boom will rush back to a second printing on issue #2 like they had to for issue #1. In fact, with Isaac's Moon Knight casting announcement, will it push Leto Atreides' first appearance to a third printing? Only time will tell but in the meantime, Dune: House Atreides #2 FOCs today Monday, November 2nd.

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #2 CVR B JONES

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP200944

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) J. G. Jones

* The acclaimed prequel to the groundbreaking Dune continues in comic book form for the first time.

* Pardot Kynes arrives on Arrakis to begin research into terraforming the desert planet, but the merciless Baron Harkonnen has plans of his own.

* Meanwhile, the sadistic Harkonnens brutally test a young slave named Duncan Idaho.

* And Leto Atreidies meets with the pioneers of space travel technology – taking the first steps towards his incredible destiny.In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $4.99