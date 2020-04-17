Dune Star Jason Momoa Compares His Character To Han Solo

Dune actor Jason Momoa went on The Ellen Degeneres Show to talk a little about his mysterious swordsman character Ducan Idaho. In the film, he serves at the side of Oscar Issac's Duke Leto Atreides and protects Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides. While talking to Ellen, Momoa excitedly spoke about the scenes he shares with the actor's he loves, a little about what his character does in the film, and compares him to another infamous sci-fi badass: Han Solo.

Dune Swordsman Is Right Hand Man To Duke Leto

"I get to play this character Duncan Idaho, who's kind of a master swordsman who's made the right hand man to Duke Leto who is Oscar Isaac. He's the first person to be sent out to land on Dune and that's when I meet the character that Javier Bardem plays. I can't believe I had a scene with Javier Bardem! It's a pretty massive film and I get to be this little—he's kind of the Han Solo-esque of the group. He's this rogue warrior who protects Timothée Chalamet and serves Oscar Isaac."

Jason Momoa playing a Han Solo-esque character in the most significant sci-fi film of the year? Yes, please, give me all of that. Momoa gets so excited about the projects he is working on, and it makes all the difference when selling a movie like Dune to an audience that may not have a clue what they are walking into. I gotta say, the more I see and hear about this film, the more excited I get. It is rapidly climbing to the top of my must-see list for 2020, and that is not just because new movies won't release in theaters again until July.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Issac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellen Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Charlotte Rampling is set to open in theaters on December 18th.