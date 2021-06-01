The Three Girlfriends Of Poison Ivy, in DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
Tomorrow's Black Cat #7 from Marvel Comics may be well-timed for Pride Month starting today. But DC Comics is stepping up too. Today sees the release of Batman #109, Swamp Thing #5 and Poison Ivy: Thorns from DC Comics. So how will all these books deal with the editorial split-personality that DC Comics has been treating Ivy with in recent years? Batman #109 by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz and Tomeu Morey. And we see the Poison Ivy who is calling herself Queen Ivy now, with crown and everything.
While in Swamp Thing, we get a look at the other Poison Ivy, who doesn't even using the Poison sobriquet, preferring just "Ivy" and lending a hand…
And in Poison Ivy: Thorns we see her at a younger age, when she hasn't even chosen on her name yet, let alone rejected one.
Not that things aren't just as complicated then, if not more so.
As her interactions with Alice get even messier than they usually are at that age.
And everyone gets to learn lessons. Popssibly not the right ones of course, but that's life.
And at least in Thorns she's around to do something… and if anyone wants to call her names…
…well, then Poison Ivy has former partners who have her back.
As well as Harley Quinn and Alice, Batman's gallery just added another portrait or two.
It is indeed. Bella Garten, The Gardener and another former partner of Poison Ivy. And one who is totally cool with things.
Harley has her own issues of course.
Though it appears by the future-set Batman/Catwoman #5 also out today, she may be regressing a tad…
Still, all in all, is this the queerest the Batman comic has ever been? And were are talking Batman here. A perfect way to kick off Pride, it seems. And with so much on panel, you might even forgive a trope or two here, diluted by the rest. And that's before we even get onto Crush & Lobo…
