The Gardener's Relationship To Poison Ivy Revealed (BatSpoilers)

In Batman #107 by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Moray, we met The Gardener, a character new to Gotham but who had links to Poison Ivy, courtesy of her two foliage dogs. Noting of Harley Quinn, "You were right Rex. She is back in Gotham after all. And that means there's still hope."

Batman #107
Well, she'd back in Batman #109, out this Tuesday from DC Comics, and her history with Poison Ivy – and Harley Quinn – is filled in a little. With some introductions to Ghost-Maker.

Batman #109

Poison Ivy's former girlfriend. Who, it seems, is totally cool with Harley Quinn and Ivy. Indeed, she seems quite the cheerleader for the couple. And, as Poison Ivy has become Queen Ivy, and a threat against Gotham, The Gardener has Ivy's back against Ghost-Maker's accusations. Almost as if DC Comics split-personality over just how they deal with Poison Ivy.

Batman #109
While Ghost-Maker? Turns out he may be compensating for something, with his desire to have a bigger Batcave prop than Batman every did.
Batman #109

It's not the size of your dinosaur that matters, Ghost-Maker, it's what you do with it that matters. And anyway, wher's your big penny if you're going to play this game? Batman #109 is published by DC Comics this Tuesday.

BATMAN #109 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ
(W) James Tynion IV (A) Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Jorge Jimenez
Main Story: Mayor Nakano green-lights the Magistrate pilot program for Gotham City as Batman goes toe-to-toe with the augmented and bloodthirsty Peacekeeper-01! It's a brutal battle for the ages, but what secrets does Harley Quinn hold about the man beneath the armor, Sean Mahoney? And how does this all play in to the Scarecrow's hands?! Backup: Ghost-Maker is fighting through incredible odds to reach the nefarious Madame Midas…but will his next opponent—BRAINSTORM—be impossible to overcome?!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/01/2021

