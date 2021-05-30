The Gardener's Relationship To Poison Ivy Revealed (BatSpoilers)
In Batman #107 by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Moray, we met The Gardener, a character new to Gotham but who had links to Poison Ivy, courtesy of her two foliage dogs. Noting of Harley Quinn, "You were right Rex. She is back in Gotham after all. And that means there's still hope."
It's not the size of your dinosaur that matters, Ghost-Maker, it's what you do with it that matters. And anyway, wher's your big penny if you're going to play this game? Batman #109 is published by DC Comics this Tuesday.
BATMAN #109 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ
(W) James Tynion IV (A) Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Jorge Jimenez
Main Story: Mayor Nakano green-lights the Magistrate pilot program for Gotham City as Batman goes toe-to-toe with the augmented and bloodthirsty Peacekeeper-01! It's a brutal battle for the ages, but what secrets does Harley Quinn hold about the man beneath the armor, Sean Mahoney? And how does this all play in to the Scarecrow's hands?! Backup: Ghost-Maker is fighting through incredible odds to reach the nefarious Madame Midas…but will his next opponent—BRAINSTORM—be impossible to overcome?!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/01/2021