The Gardener's Relationship To Poison Ivy Revealed (BatSpoilers)

In Batman #107 by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Moray, we met The Gardener, a character new to Gotham but who had links to Poison Ivy, courtesy of her two foliage dogs. Noting of Harley Quinn, "You were right Rex. She is back in Gotham after all. And that means there's still hope."

Poison Ivy's former girlfriend. Who, it seems, is totally cool with Harley Quinn and Ivy. Indeed, she seems quite the cheerleader for the couple. And, as Poison Ivy has become Queen Ivy, and a threat against Gotham, The Gardener has Ivy's back against Ghost-Maker's accusations. Almost as if DC Comics split-personality over just how they deal with Poison Ivy. While Ghost-Maker? Turns out he may be compensating for something, with his desire to have a bigger Batcave prop than Batman every did.

It's not the size of your dinosaur that matters, Ghost-Maker, it's what you do with it that matters. And anyway, wher's your big penny if you're going to play this game? Batman #109 is published by DC Comics this Tuesday.