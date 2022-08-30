Three Jokers, Two Marthas and DChips in DC Comics Today

Today's DC Comics publication of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Real Sidekicks Of New Gotham Special #1 (One-Shot) may have one of the longest titles in comic books. But there is plenty inside it too. We've already looked at a pro-cannabis medical treatment message, as well as Vixen officially coming out on TV. But we also have Batgirl guessing the password to Bruce Wayne's lockups.

Looks like Batgirl could also break into the Fortress Of Solitude with that as well. We also get a very different take on DC's The Three Jokers.

That's a much happier sequel than the one planned I am sure. While over in the Flash Annual, there's a brand of crisps that seems to prefer the old DC Spin logo. Hopefully, DC Shoes won't see this and revive their trademark lawsuit again. Still, it's nice to see how Mr Terrific funds his Fair Play doctrine – through licensing.

HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES THE REAL SIDEKICKS OF NEW GOTHAM SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MAX SARIN (MR) DC

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Max Sarin

What happens when writers from Harley Quinn the TV show and Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour the comic book get together and swap stories from New Gotham? Absolute mayhem, that's what! Follow what happened to some of your favorite Gotham sidekicks on Tawny Young's new trash-tastic daytime talk show and watch the chairs fly as they spill the tea! Guest-starring Clayface, Batgirl, Frank the Plant, and Harley Quinn's worst sidekick…The Joker!

Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 08/30/2022 FLASH 2022 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) DC

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Sergio Acuna (CA) Marguerite Sauvage

It's been a wild time for Wally West and Linda Park-West: their children are regaining their powers, Wally is bouncing between realms, and Linda is dealing with a mysterious power surge! Now, as Linda begins doing research for her upcoming book, Wally comes along for some quality time, and the couple end up on an adventure neither expected! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/30/2022