Thunderbolts #2 Preview: Public Relations Nightmare

Hawkeye tries his hand at PR in this preview of Thunderbolts #2, but it doesn't go as planned. Maybe he should try colluding with a comic book website. Check out the preview below.

Thunderbolts #2

by Jim Zub & Sean Izaakse, cover by Sean Izaakse

Who is Eegro the Unbreakable? How will his strange power help New York's only official super hero team battle their enemies and balance their budget? Read on and discover, True Believers!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620386400211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620386400221 – THUNDERBOLTS 2 COLA PRIDE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620386400231 – THUNDERBOLTS 2 MANHANINI VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620386400241 – THUNDERBOLTS 2 CASELLI TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.