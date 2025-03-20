Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged:

ThunderCats/The PowerPuff Girls #1 Launches In June From Dynamite



Article Summary ThunderCats unite with The Powerpuff Girls for a thrilling crossover comic series from Dynamite in June 2025.

Paulina Ganucheau and Coleman Engle bring this epic tale to life with vibrant art and captivating storytelling.

The Powerpuff Girls must defeat evil on Third Earth without their powers, alongside ThunderCats in an epic adventure.

Catch iconic covers by top artists like Coran Kizer Stone, Saowee, and Nicoletta Baldari, enhancing this crossover.

ThunderCats/The PowerPuff Girls #1 launches for Free Comic Book Day in May 2025, and that issue has received orders for over a hundred thousand issues. But the series itself by Paulina Ganucheau and Coleman Engle launches in June 2025 from Dynamite Entertainment. And the vibe will be looking a bit more like this. With covers by Paulina Ganucheau, Coleman Engle, Coran Kizer Stone, Saowee, and Nicoletta Baldari.

THUNDERCATS / THE POWERPUFF GIRLS #1

Writer: Paulina Ganucheau

Artist: Coleman Engle

Cardstock Covers: Paulina Ganucheau, Coleman Engle, Coran Kizer Stone, Saowee, Nicoletta Baldari

SWORD OF OMENS, GIVE US CUTENESS BEYOND CUTE!

In the greatest crossover since peanut butter met jelly, The Powerpuff Girls travel from Townsville to Third Earth and discover the world of the ThunderCats!

After being trapped in a runaway rocket by Mojo Jojo, the titanic trio find themselves on a strange planet where their super-powers don't work. Luckily, someone named Snarf is there to provide a situation report — and wouldn't you know it, there's evil that needs defeating! But without their Chemical X-enhanced abilities, what can Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup do against a foe like Mumm-Ra?

Find out as writer PAULINA GANUCHEAU and artist COLEMAN ENGLE open up the Treasures of Thundera in the first issue of ThunderCats/The Powerpuff Girls — featuring instantly iconic covers from GANUCHEAU and ENGLE as well as CORAN KIZER STONE, SAOWEE, and NICOLETTA BALDARI!

June 4, 2025 $4.99 32 Pages

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT THUNDERCATS POWERPUFF GIRLS #0 (Net)

DYNAMITE

DEC240004

(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Coleman Engle (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

Two titans of animation, together for the first time! The POWERPUFF GIRLS travel to Third Earth, and discover the world of the THUNDERCATS! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen In Shops: Apr 09, 2025 SRP: Please Inquire

