Tiger Division #1 Preview: Proper Boating Safety

Tiger Division prevent a horrific boat crash in this preview of Tiger Division #1, begging the question: why the hell was a boat about to crash into a park?! Was Spongebob driving it?

Tiger Division #1

by Emily Kim & Creees Lee, cover by Creees Lee

FIERCE FIGHTERS! The defenders of South Korea take center stage! In their first ever solo series, you'll learn more about TAEGUKGI, a powerhouse with a heart of gold; LADY BRIGHT, a card-wielding sorceress; MR. ENIGMA, a street-brawling demigod; THE GENERAL, a living totem; and GUN-R II, an android with an attitude. They're joined by fan-favorites WHITE FOX and LUNA SNOW to form an unstoppable team. Created by our own unstoppable team, writer EMILY KIM (SILK) and artist CREEES LEE (MARVEL VOICES), this is one epic series you won't want to miss!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 200 per carton

On sale Nov 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620318500111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620318500121 – TIGER DIVISION 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620318500131 – TIGER DIVISION 1 YOON VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620318500141 – TIGER DIVISION 1 GOMEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620318500151 – TIGER DIVISION 1 YUNE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620318500161 – TIGER DIVISION 1 CREEES LEE DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620318500171 – TIGER DIVISION 1 ARTGERM VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620318500181 – TIGER DIVISION 1 ARTGERM VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620318500191 – TIGER DIVISION 1 RON LIM TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

