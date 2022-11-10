Tim Bird's Golden Days, The Freedom And Boredom Of Being A Teenager

Tim Bird talks to Bleeding Cool about the two projects he'll have debuting at Thought Bubble this weekend in Harrogate. He tells me, "I'll have two new(fish) things – a comic called Golden Days and a poster zine called The North. Golden Days is about messing around with your friends after school. It's about the contradiction of the boredom and freedom of being the teenager. Of knowing there's a world out there beyond the familiar streets but not being sure if you're ready to explore it. It's about feeling safe in your own world. The North is a poster zine I made as part of my Illustration course that I'm doing at Falmouth University. One side tells the story of going to visit my dad, and the other is a recipe for jam!" Take a look below…

