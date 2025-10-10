Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, X-Men | Tagged: Ashley Allen, colossus, Gernman Peralta, Magik, new york comic con, Shadows Of Tomorrow

NYCC: Magik Gets A New Comic Book Series, Brings Colossus Along

The Marvel X-Men panel at New York Comic Con, has seen the announcement of many new series, and revivals, launching out of the back of the X-Men Age Of Revelation event as part of the new Shadows Of Tomorrow publishing plan. And if you thought that the Magik series was inexplicably cancelled with issue 10, despite its sales success, this may be the reason: from the same creative team of Ashley Allen and German Peralta comes Magik & Colossus, the brother sister team. And it turns outr that they are heading back to Russia together. Will it be via Ukraine?

Magik & Colossus #1 (of 5)

New Limited Series, On Sale February 2026

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by GERMAN PERALTA

Promotional Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

THE MUTANT SIBLINGS REUNITE! Illyana Rasputin is a cynical sorceress with power harnessed from the dark realm of Limbo. Piotr Rasputin is made of metal, but with a heart much softer than his exterior. But despite being family, blood does not run thicker than water! When they return to their mother country, they discover ancient monsters from Russian folklore preying on the innocent! Can these two mutant siblings set aside their differences to save their country? The talented creative team behind Magik reunite for an X-Men story full of epic fights, mysticism, and family drama!

AGE OF REVELATION, the new status quo that takes the Marvel Universe 10 years into the future, kicked off last week and takes over the X-Men line through December. In its aftermath, the X-Men are now armed with knowledge to prevent one of the darkest futures in Marvel Comics history. It's time to embrace bold action, strengthen alliances, and empower the next generation! United, the X-Men will alter mutantkind's fate and ensure their dream isn't darkened by the SHADOWS OF TOMORROW!

