Magik, Cyclops, Jean Grey And Goblin Queens In X-Men Age Of Revelation

XSpoilers… XSpoilers… XSpoilers… This week, Marvel Comics adds Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #2 by Erica Schultz and Valentina Pinti, Amazing X-Men #2 by Jed MacKay and Mahmud Asrar and Longshots #2 by Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman and Alan Robinson and Binary #2 by Stephanie Phillips and Giada Belviso to the X-Men: Age Of Revelation event… and a Cyclops/Magik fight is a war of truths… at it hits hard from the off, in Amazing X-Men.

Damn, Illyana. It may be ten years in the future, but some folk don't forget what Scott Summers did to Madelyne Pryor. Must be some kind of Limbo Queen code. While Gerry Duggan and Jonathan Hickman are revisiting Krakoan language over in Longshots.

It says "Just Knock Twice". But "Galm" was from the original House Of X #1, Krakoan language which was meant to say "Mars" but they made a mistake…

Thankfully it was a mistake they fixed, as Laura Kinney: Sabretooth goes planet hopping.

Binary is discovering the Babels created by Revelation…

…as well as that Babels bite. This is what happens when people are denied their free speech? Magik, or rather, Darkchilde, is explaining her particular hellish set-up…

…basically it's the X-Men Hell version of Severance. Or a Wednesday in any given town or city. Still she keeps them safe…

Something Binary's protected township seems to have forgotten…

…after all there is a whole big X-virus out there waiting to do nasty stuff to people.

As Revelation is keen to remind everyone of…

If you believe it all, that is. And there are plans afoot… Cyclops, it seems, was never babelled and time-switched and neither was The Beast. It's all about changing the past, not leading the future…

While on Arakko/Mars, Apocalypse is preparing for war against his heir, Revelation…

And on Earth, Revelation is making his plans to fight on all fronts… no matter the cost!

Is he going to be like Mister Glum, in Savage Dragon, and literally remake the planet in his own image? Maybe it's time to bring someone back from limbo to the fight… as the new Goblin Queen? Who's going to tell Cyclops?

And who gets to wear the suit, Illyana Rasputin or Jean Grey? Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #2 by Erica Schultz and Valentina Pinti, Amazing X-Men #2 by Jed MacKay and Mahmud Asrar and Longshots #2 by Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman and Alan Robinson and Binary #2 by Stephanie Phillips and Giada Belviso were all published yesterday by Marvel Comics.

Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #2 (of 3) by Erica Schultz, Valentina Pinti

SABRETOOTH HUNTS HER FAMILY! X YEARS LATER, SABRETOOTH must hunt her sister GABBY and half brother AKIHIRO as they flee the REVELATION TERRITORIES! But who travels with them, and what threat do they hold over the fate of Revelation? PLUS: The return of a landmark X-VILLAIN!

OUT OF THE FRYING PAN AND INTO THE HELLFIRE! X YEARS LATER, the X-Men find themselves at the mercy of the Darkchild and her demon knight, the Juggernaut! Can the X-Men escape Providence, or will they join the residents of that cursed city in damnation? A new ally joins them, but new truths coming to light threaten to tear them apart!

HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE MOJO! X YEARS LATER, the stage is set for a show unlike any other! One so violent, so vile, we have to put the X-BABIES on the cover otherwise we'd have to be a polybagged RED BAND BOOK! Watch as your favorite characters get plucked from existence and destroyed – all for YOUR entertainment! You can't miss out on this ABSOLUTE MOJO BOOK!* ORDER AND PREORDER THIS BOOK NOW: MOJO DEMANDS IT!

THE MIGHT OF THE PHOENIX! X YEARS LATER, BINARY faces threats from all angles – REVELATION's treacherous world, with its endlessly encroaching dangers. The people she's trying desperately to keep safe, whose resentment for her protection has reached a boiling point. And now…a face from the past, determined to bring chaos and destruction that will challenge even the incredible might of the PHOENIX!

