Time for a Freaky Friday in Guardians of the Galaxy #14 [Preview]

Guardians of the Galaxy #14 is in stores from Marvel Comics this week, and this preview of the issue shows we can expect a classic tale to play out in its pages. Yes, instead of getting ready for his wedding, Doctor Doom is out in space trying to steal a sword from Hulkling. Typical Doom stuff, you know. But in a surprise twist, when Doom learns he can't take control of the sword, he has a trick up his sleeve: a good old-fashioned body swap!

Guardians of the Galaxy #14 will be in stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.