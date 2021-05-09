Time for a Freaky Friday in Guardians of the Galaxy #14 [Preview]
Guardians of the Galaxy #14 is in stores from Marvel Comics this week, and this preview of the issue shows we can expect a classic tale to play out in its pages. Yes, instead of getting ready for his wedding, Doctor Doom is out in space trying to steal a sword from Hulkling. Typical Doom stuff, you know. But in a surprise twist, when Doom learns he can't take control of the sword, he has a trick up his sleeve: a good old-fashioned body swap!
Guardians of the Galaxy #14 will be in stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #14
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210625
(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth
A WHOLE GALAXY OF TROUBLE!
• As half the team defends the Kree/Skrull Throneworld against a deadlier threat than they've ever faced before…
• …the other half investigates a terrifying sacrificial cult on a mysterious planet…with the power to plunge the universe into war.
• Plus: A new space hero…joins…the team…
•…No way.
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $3.99