Time for a Freaky Friday in Guardians of the Galaxy #14 [Preview]

Posted on
by

Guardians of the Galaxy #14 is in stores from Marvel Comics this week, and this preview of the issue shows we can expect a classic tale to play out in its pages. Yes, instead of getting ready for his wedding, Doctor Doom is out in space trying to steal a sword from Hulkling. Typical Doom stuff, you know. But in a surprise twist, when Doom learns he can't take control of the sword, he has a trick up his sleeve: a good old-fashioned body swap!

Guardians of the Galaxy #14 will be in stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #14
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210625
(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth
A WHOLE GALAXY OF TROUBLE!
•  As half the team defends the Kree/Skrull Throneworld against a deadlier threat than they've ever faced before…
• …the other half investigates a terrifying sacrificial cult on a mysterious planet…with the power to plunge the universe into war.
•  Plus: A new space hero…joins…the team…
•…No way.
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.