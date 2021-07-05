Time for Another Relaunch Already? X-Men #1 [Preview]

The pace of the comic book relaunch cycle continues to accelerate this week when X-Men #1 hits stores from Marvel Comics. Back in the day, whenever a new creative team would come onto a series, it would just continue along with the next issue number in the series. But in the last two decades, and especially at Marvel, these transitions have changed, and now every title gets canceled and relaunched with a new #1 issue whenever a new creative team comes on. But soon, even that wasn't good enough to sate Marvel's desire to have as many sales-grabbing number one issues as possible. And so now we have the concept of the mid-relaunch-relaunch, where you have something like Jonathan Hickman's ongoing X-Men relaunch, but multiple times throughout it, the various books in the X-Men line may be relaunched with new number one issues. Hell, Jason Aaron's Thor Run had something like seven #1 issue reboots, so Hickman's X-Men has quite a way to go. If anyone is up to the task though…

Check out this preview of X-Men #1 below and be sure to buy extra copies. It is a number one issue, after all. You know how rare those things are, right?

X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210525

MAY210526 – X-MEN #1 CABAL CARNERO STORMBREAKERS VAR – $4.99

MAY210527 – X-MEN #1 MOMOKO COELLO STORMBREAKERS VAR – $4.99

MAY210528 – X-MEN #1 SILVA BUSTOS GLEASON STORMBREAKERS VAR – $4.99

MAY210529 – X-MEN #1 CASSARA STORMBREAKERS VAR – $4.99

MAY210530 – X-MEN #1 HOUSTON X-MEN 90S VAR – $4.99

MAY210531 – X-MEN #1 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR – $4.99

MAY210532 – X-MEN #1 MOMOKO MARVEL ANIME VAR – $4.99

MAY210534 – X-MEN #1 DAUTERMAN NEW LINE UP TRADING CARD VAR – $4.99

MAY210535 – X-MEN #1 YOUNG VAR – $4.99

MAY210536 – X-MEN #1 BRADSHAW VAR – $4.99

(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) Pepe Larraz

THESE X-MEN ARE… FEARLESS!

The heroes of Krakoa are here to save the planet! Things might be complicated between the nation of Krakoa and the rest of the world, but to the X-MEN, things are simple – you do what's right, you protect those who need protecting and you save the world we all share. Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Sunfire, Rogue, Wolverine, Synch and Polaris are the chosen champions of mutantkind, and they will not shrink from any battle for their home planet. Writer Gerry Duggan (MARAUDERS, DEADPOOL, UNCANNY AVENGERS) reteams with superstar artist Pepe Larraz (HOUSE OF X, X OF SWORDS, UNCANNY AVENGERS) to chart the course of the X-Men in a world of the Reign of X!

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/7/2021

SRP: $4.99