Timeless #1 Preview: Good at Conquering, Bad at Human Resources

Christmas may have prevented PreviewsWorld from posting the Marvel previews on Friday — thanks a lot, baby Jesus — but like a late gift, the previews have arrived just in time for you to get a glimpse of what's available tomorrow and for us to bolster our article count at the last minute. Yay! It's Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Night Previews here at Bleeding Cool! Kang is a bad boss in this preview of Timeless #1, the six-dollar one-shot in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

TIMELESS #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Kev Walker, More (CA) Kael Ngu

HOW DO YOU WIN A WAR AGAINST TIME?

A special year-ending adventure that gives portents as to what is to come in the Marvel Universe over the next twelve months! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator-but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. So when a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future that Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages has no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come!

Featuring all the major players in the Marvel pantheon!

RATED T

In Shops: 12/29/2021

SRP: $5.99

