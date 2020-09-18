Titan Comics to Publish Blade Runner 2029 #1 in December

Blade Runner 2029 continues the saga of the LAPD's most lethal Blade Runner, Detective Aahna "Ash" Ashina , and features the return of the original, award-winning creative writing team of Michael Green (screenwriter of Blade Runner 2049), co-writer Mike Johnson (Supergirl, Star Trek) , artist Andres Guinaldo (Justice League Dark), and colorist Marco Lesko (Doctor Who). Following the dramatic events of the first arc, Blade Runner 2029 sees an emotionally changed Ash back with the LAPD's Blade Runner division and once again on the streets hunting renegade Replicants. She finds her loyalties and humanity challenged by two Replicants, one offering her salvation, the other deadly damnation.

Series editor David Leach has said that fans both old and new will be very excited about where this new comic series takes the popular franchise­. "In this era of the Blade Runner comic, we see Ash becoming more human, which, I think is fasci­nating. The initial idea of this killing machine learning humility and humanity from a bioengineered individual is amazing."

Titan Comics and Alcon Media Group have announced a December 16th launch of Blade Runner 2029, the contin­u­a­tion of their canon comic book series that began with Blade Runner 2019.

Blade Runner 2029 #1 is set to debut on December 16th with a range of covers to collect, including artwork by Peach Momoko (above), Giovanni Valletta, and a continuation of covers using the work of Blade Runner con­cept artist Syd Mead.

Blade Runner 2019 is a twelve-issue comic book series by Titan Comics, written by the same writing team of Michael Green and Mike Johnson. The first issue was released in July last year. The plot follows an investigation led by Blade Runner Ash, and is set to conclude, after a coronavirus-related delay, this coming November. That story, just like this one, is intended to take place in the franchise's official continuity.