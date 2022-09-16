Titan Comics Launches Blade Runner 2039 Comic

Bleeding Cool got the scoop on this way back. The finale of Ash's story, Blade Runner 2039, a twelve-issue series by Blade runner movie writer Mike Johnson, Mellow Brown and drawn by Andres Guinaldo. And it begins in Titan Comics' December 2022 solicits and solicitations, alongside Gun Honey, Kamen Rider, Sherlock and The Three Ghosts Of Tesla.

BLADE RUNNER 2039 #1

TITAN COMICS

BLADE RUNNER 2039 #1 CVR B FISH

BLADE RUNNER 2039 #1 CVR C MEAD

BLADE RUNNER 2039 #1 CVR D GUICE

BLADE RUNNER 2039 #1 CVR E BLANK SKETCH

(W) Mike Johnson, Mellow Brown (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

Ash's story continues in this new 12-issue series, the final chapter of the battle-weary Blade Runner's saga.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD TP VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD PX ED TP VOL 01

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Stanley Lau "Artgerm"

With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey," off the grid, recuperating from her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place – and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy…or will she catch a bullet first?

Collects issues #1-4.

"The finest kind of pulp noir." Ed Brubaker

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 17.99

GUN HONEY BLOOD FOR BLOOD #1-4 VIRGIN COSPLAY PACK

TITAN COMICS

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Cosplay

GUN HONEY: BLOOD FOR BLOOD #1-4 VIRGIN COSPLAY PACK!

COLLECTS VIRGIN COVERS #1-4 FEATURING COSPLAYER TABITHA LYONS! PLUS, BONUS #1 COVER – EXCLUSIVE TO THIS PACK!

LIMITED TO 1500 COPIES!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 19.99

KAMEN RIDER ZERO ONE #2 CVR A RAGGAZONI

TITAN COMICS

KAMEN RIDER ZERO ONE #2 CVR B DAMASO

KAMEN RIDER ZERO ONE #2 CVR C PHOTO

(W) Brandon Easton (A) Hendry Prasetya (CA) Simone Raggazoni

NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!

Arturo Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear companion Izu, he's saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero! But when his company HIDEN INTELLIGENCE is attacked by the mysterious RAGNAROK, Arturo must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past…

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KAMEN RIDER KUUGA GN VOL 03

TITAN COMICS

(W) Shotaro Ishinomori, Toshiki Inoue (A / CA) Hitotsu Yokoshima

MANGA ADAPTATION OF THE FAMOUS JAPANESE TV SERIES!

AN EPIC ACTION SERIES ABOUT A DEFENDER OF JUSTICE WITH A TWIST!

BASED ON THE ORIGINAL CONCEPT AND STORY BY TOKUSATSU LEGEND SHOTARO ISHINOMORI!

Kamen Rider Kuuga marks the return of a classic manga character adapted for the 21st century that's sure to surprise both new and veteran fans alike.

PERFECT FOR FANS OF POWER RANGERS AND SCI-FI/MECHA MANGA!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA PART TWO TP

TITAN COMICS

(W) Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat (A / CA) Jay

The second part of the Manga adaptation of the fourth Sherlock BBC episode – printed in English in the US for the first time!

Fresh from confronting Moriarty in the end of The Great Game, Sherlock Holmesand John Watson are called to save the royal family from blackmail at the hands of Irene Adler, a dominatrix known as "The Woman". Adler pulls Sherlock into a complex web of mysteries involving the CIA and the MoD, with secrets that could threaten to threaten international security and topple the monarchy.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #1-4 COPIC PACK

TITAN COMICS

(W) Nancy A. Collins (A) Enid Balam (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon, Dani Strips, Jeff Spokes, Jesus Hervas

BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS #1-4 COVER A COPIC VIRGIN VARIANTS – EXCLUSIVE TO THIS PACK!

Featuring artists JUNGGEUN YOON, DANI STRIPS, JEFF SPOKES and JESUS HERVAS

LIMITED TO 750 COPIES!

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 17.99

THREE GHOSTS OF TESLA HC

TITAN COMICS

(W) Richard Marazano (A / CA) Guilhem

THE UNTOLD STORY OF NIKOLA TESLA'S FINAL ADVENTURES!

Won the 2018 Special double "Grande Ourse" award for best writing and best drawing at Andenne Convention, Belgium!

Science meets the supernatural in award winning cartoonist Richard Marazano's graphic novel, when the eccentricities of infamous engineer and inventor, Nikola Tesla, are warped into a terrifying mystery during World War Two.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 24.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #215 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

STAR WARS INSIDER #215 PX ED

(W) Titan

INTERVIEWS:

TROY KOTSUR – CREATOR OF TUSKEN RAIDER SIGN LANGUAGE (THE MANDALORIAN).

GUY HENRY – GRAND MOFF TARKIN IN STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE.

CHRIS BARTLETT – DROID AND CREATURE PERFORMER (THE MANDALORIAN, THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT).

PLUS, BRAND-NEW FICTION!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 9.99

COMP ALIEN COLL SHADOW ARCHIVE SC

TITAN BOOKS

(W) Tim Lebbon, James A. Moore, Christopher Golden

Collected together for the first time, this action-packed omnibus of tightly coordinated novels is stuffed to the gills with jaw-dropping, acid-burning tension, revealing the terrifying events that occur between the Alien and Aliens movie hits.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 16.95

UNOFFICIAL GHIBLI COOKBOOK HC

TITAN BOOKS

(W) Thibaud Villanova

Create 40 delicious dishes from your favourite Studio Ghibli films!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 34.99

SCORN ART OF THE GAME HC

TITAN BOOKS

(W) Matthew Pellett

Official lavish in-depth coffee table art book for the first-person horror adventure game Scorn, inspired by H.R. Giger and Zdzis?aw Beksi?ski, to be released on Xbox series X/S, Microsoft Windows, Steam, and Windows Store.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 50

AMAZING MAURICE ART OF THE FILM HC

TITAN BOOKS

(W) Ramin Zahed

The official art book for the animated movie The Amazing Maurice, based on the Carnegie Medal-winning Discworld novel by Terry Pratchett.

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 50