Titan Comics To Publish Final Blade Runner Comic, Blade Runner 2039

Titan Comics has been publishing in-continuity Blade Runner comic books, set in various eras, with Blade Runner movie screenwriters telling the stories both before and ahead of the main movie narratives. But it seems that, with the next series, that will be coming to an end. On the final pages of last week's Blade Runner 2029 #12, the last issue in the series, the comic book states that the story will be continued in Blade Rinner 2039 – indeed, that the story will conclude with that series.

Which does have a bit of an "end of the Fellowship Of The Rings" vibe to it. There has been no announcement or scheduling for Blade Runner 2039 from Titan Comics, but solicitation rules indicate that the earliest this could be would be in May 2022.

Blade Runner was a 1982 science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott, and adapted by Hampton Fancher and David Peoples. Starring Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, and Edward James Olmos, it is an adaptation of Philip K. Dick's 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? The film is set in a dystopian future Los Angeles of 2019, in which synthetic humans known as replicants are bio-engineered by the powerful Tyrell Corporation to work on space colonies. When a fugitive group of advanced replicants led by Roy Batty escapes back to Earth, burnt-out cop Rick Deckard reluctantly agrees to hunt them down.

A direct sequel was released in 2017, titled Blade Runner 2049, preceded by the release of three short films that served as prequels, where the chronological first, Blade Runner Black Out 2022, was an anime, the other two were, 2036: Nexus Dawn and 2048: Nowhere to Run. Last year, a Japanese-American anime television series called Blade Runner: Black Lotus was released. Titan Comics has also released Blade Runner 2019 and Blade Runner 2029 as well as Blade Runner Origins, written by Michael Green and Mike Johnson.