Titan Looking To Employ A Comics Fan As Direct Market Sale Coordinator

Titan Comics, comic book publisher of South London, is looking to employ a comic book fan as their new direct market sale coordinator

Some publishers don't want to hire staff with extensive knowledge of comic books. They often want people from the publishing or marketing world, who won't get bogged down in the nitty-gritty of the love of comics and will bring a fresh approach. Well, Titan Comics actually wants comic book fans with the necessary qualifications to consider applying for this post, based in Southwark, in South London (but only just south of the river). For a new full-time Direct Market Sales Coordinator. Basically, dealing with comic book shops. Maybe you already work in a comic book store? Maybe you can commute to Waterloo or London Bridge? Maybe you're a big cheese in marketing, happy to take a step down if it means working with Conan, Rivers Of London or Blade Runner? The job pays up to the London Living Wage (just), and here is what it entails;

Responsible for writing and maintaining monthly solicitations and advertising for comic book distributors.

Manage relationships with comic distributors and comic shop retailers.

Coordinate all direct market messaging with comic distributors and comic shop retailers through emails, phone calls, newsletters, and social media.

Manage back catalogue and incentives programs for comic distributors and comic shop retailers.

Create and manage promotional assets for comic shop retailers.

Manage cover variants program (selling store exclusives, custom variants, incentive covers, convention exclusives).

Secure store signings with comic shops.

Organise the participation for industry events such as Local Comic Shop Day, Free Comic Book Day, ComicsPRO and retailer summits.

Sales analysis and reporting.

Working closely with the Publicity manager and editors, coordinate monthly Titan Comics solicitations for comic book press.

An ideal candidate would be expected to have;

Excellent communication and organisation skills

Keen eye for details

Be a skilled copywriter, proofreader and communicator.

Experience with MailChimp and InDesign is highly desirable.

Experience within publishing, particularly the comic book industry, is highly desirable

It's a full-time job for £25,358-£27,000 a year, and hybrid remote for London SE1 0UP. So UK only, of course. And probably South of England only if it comes to it. I mean, I would have applied if it wasn't for that proofreading issue… good luck if you get an interview!

