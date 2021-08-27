Titan to Publish Cowboy Bebop Comic by Dan Watters & Lamar Mathurin

Titan Comics has announced a deal with Netflix to publish the official fiction, non-fiction, and comics for the upcoming series, Cowboy Bebop, set to premier on Netflix on the 19th of November. Including in December, an original four-issue comic book mini-series, Cowboy Bebop: The Comic Series featuring the characters from the show, by Dan Watters and Lamar Mathurin, with covers by Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau, and a collection coming in May 2022. Set in the year 2171, the bounty hunter crew of the spaceship Bebop chase an ex-gang member who holds a vest that gives the wearer unlimited luck

As well as the comic book a prequel novel to be published in November will be followed by a coffee table art book detailing the making of the series in Spring 2022.

With an exclusive adventure leading into the events of the series, COWBOY BEBOP: A SYNDICATE STORY: RED PLANET REQUIEM is written by Sean Cummings, a staff writer on the series. Explore the rich history of Cowboy Bebop through the eyes of a young Spike Spiegel and Vicious. COWBOY BEBOP: MAKING THE NETFLIX SERIES captures the epic journey behind the scenes of Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation! Featuring an exclusive foreword by showrunner André Nemec, this official companion is packed full of beautiful concept art and revealing behind-the-scenes photography, as the cast and crew tell the story of how one of the most influential anime series of all time was translated over to live action in this much-anticipated series produced by Netflix and Tomorrow Studios (Snowpiercer).

Cowboy Bebop was a 1998 Japanese science fiction neo-noir anime TV series set in the year 2071, following the lives of a traveling bounty hunting crew in their spaceship called the Bebop. Although it incorporated a wide variety of genres throughout its run, Cowboy Bebop draws most heavily from science fiction, westerns and noir films. The anime was adapted into two manga series which were serialized in Kadokawa Shoten's Asuka Fantasy DX. A film was later released worldwide. And now Netflix is adapting the series into a live-action series written by Christopher Yost, and stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, and Elena Satine. The series consists of 10 episodes.