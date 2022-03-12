Titans United #7 Preview: Sibling Rivalry

Starfire and Blackfire work through their Sister Issues in this preview of Titans United #7, in stores Tuesday. Can they set aside their differences and work together? Have you ever read a comic book before?! Check out the preview below.

TITANS UNITED #7

DC Comics

0122DC181

0122DC182 – Titans United #7 Kael Ngu Cover – $4.99

0122DC183 – Titans United #7 Cat Staggs Cover – $4.99

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Jose Luis, Jonas Trindade (CA) Jamal Campbell

The Titans face their final challenge as the true enemy is revealed. An alien armada is heading toward Earth, and Superboy must decide once and for all where his true allegiance lies. Will Starfire join forces with her evil sister, and what mysteries lurk far below the streets of Metropolis?

In Shops: 3/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

