TKO Studios Release 3 New One-Shot Comics This Week

TKO Studios announced a new lineup of comics, a potent combo of one-punch knockouts for June with the release of a new round of TKO Shorts. These are self-contained, limited edition, single-issue, original titles from acclaimed creators. All 3 new standalone titles each debuted on June 1st. The new titles include RIVER OF SIN, ROOFSTOMPERS, and THE WALK. Readers have the option of ordering digital editions online, and print copies will be available direct to readers via tkopresents.com and from participating comics retailers.

RIVER OF SIN

Children are being found dead and mutilated in the woods. Alonso fears this might be the fate of his daughter. In a desperate hunt for answers, he and the other grieving parents must take matters into their own hands. Could it be the suspected Bruja, hungry for young blood, or is there a bigger secret among the townsfolk? Discover the truth in RIVER OF SIN by Kelly Williams and Chas! Pangburn.

ROOFSTOMPERS

Far away from the pressures of being a surgeon in New York City, Cassie decides to take a solo hunting trip to Wyoming. There she is attacked and luckily rescued by a middle-aged couple living in an isolated cabin with their son. After weeks, she isn't getting any better, and she begins to question the couple's motives and the strange nightly visits that they dismiss as the "Roofstompers" by Alex Paknadel, Ian MacEwan, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhadu.

THE WALK

Alice and her team of aquatic explorers are eager to study what lies beneath the Atlantic Ocean. Stationed at the Midnight Zone, 2000 meters below the surface, their supplies start to run out. In a dangerous expedition to survive, they must push through but soon realize that the ocean is more vast, dark, and mysterious than they could have ever imagined. From the team of Michael Moreci, Jésus Hervás and Hassan Otsmane-Elhadu.