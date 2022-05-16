TMNT Image Comics #1 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today

TMNT fans have sent the debut of the Heroes in a Half-Shell skyrocketing in the last couple of years to the point that it is unobtainable for most of us. So, we have moved on to getting other key issues featuring the brothers, including when the title switched over to Image Comics from Mirage. Erik Larson was on art duties then, and history has been kind to this run, with many fans coming to appreciate it over the years. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is a CGC 9.8 of said TMNT comic, and as of right now, it is currently sitting at $66, not bad for a #1 at all. Check it out below.

TMNT #1's Are Always A Good Investment

"Mike, Raph, Don, and Leo receive a rude welcome to the Image Universe when their sewer home is invaded by trigger-happy goons of the mysterious Warlord Komodo! Fandom's favorite rugged reptiles return to their black & white roots as bullets fly, blood flows, and heads roll! These ain't the cartoons-for-kiddies TMNT. These are the hard-edged, fighting mad ninjas that took the comic world by storm–the ones you demanded! Written by Gary Carlson. Art by Frank Fosco and Erik Larsen. #1A cover by Erik Larsen. B/W 24 pg. Cover price $1.95. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 (Image, 1996) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Erik Larsen cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $20. CGC census 5/22: 43 in 9.8, none higher."

TMNT stuff is a pretty sound investment these days, and this #1 represents a new era for them, so it should be represented in any collection. Hard to beat a 9.8 as well, so go here and check out more info or to place a bid. While you are there, check out all of the other keys and more taking bids today, there is surely something you would like to add to your collection.